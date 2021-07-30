Ace the supermodel look: Bella Hadid

Known for her gorgeous runway looks, it’s actually off the runway where American supermodel Bella Hadid truly shines. Bella has become one of the most influential models amongst Gen Z and Millenials. From her make-up looks to her effortlessly chic and street-style outfits, Bella has earned her spot on many fashion lovers’ inspiration boards. Whether she’s serving looks on the runway, gracing the red carpet or out for a coffee run in the city, one thing’s for sure: she’s always serving fresh, hot looks.

Photo by Getty on Teenage Vogue Her ability to make any outfit look effortlessly on-trend is something many fashion enthusiasts admire. Get inspired and ace the look as we show you how to achieve the model’s winter style. A coat is a girl’s best friend Let’s be honest, coats are in, and they’re here to stay. Miss Bella is no stranger to styling one. From long leather coats to trench coats, Bella is known for rocking these chic coats. Worn over any outfit you desire, these timeless classics offer the perfect balance between versatility and comfortability. Whether you’re into full-length coats or blazer styles, investing in a quality coat this season is a must!

A fresh pair of boots is a must! We’re in the heart of winter, and the boots have come out to play. Whether you’re into calf-length boots or chunky-soled boots, the right boot for an outfit can instantly elevate your look. Though Bella’s staple boots are the classic Doc Martens, we’ve also seen her rock a few chunkier options too.

Say it with us: ‘Statement Jackets’ When we take a closer look at Bella’s style, it’s clear that she’s all about those layers. Adding a statement jacket to your outfit is a great way to add an extra pop to a simple fit. This season we’ve seen shackets grow immensely in popularity, and we couldn’t be more obsessed. The shacket is the ideal layering piece providing you with the perfect combination of both shirt and jacket. Bella is known for wearing oversized silhouettes, and adding a baggy statement jacket is the perfect touch to recreating an inspired outfit.

Photo by Teen Vogue How to achieve her look The baggier, the better. Bella’s known for incorporating men’s fashion into her wardrobe (baggy jeans, t-shirts, blazers etc.)