Amagwinya/Vetkoek and mince - is there anything better than this comfort food?
Vetkoek and mince… every South Africans go-to comfort food. The warm texture of the amagwinya and the meaty goodness of the mince. Being plant-based doesn’t mean you have to miss out, friends!
South Africans love comfort food. But they also love flavour. And one of the perfect meat substitutes that can pull off the flavour needed in this plant-based dish is Fry’s Pea Protein Mince! Let's see what the Collective Kitchen has come up with using our favourite non-meaty mince.
Mince-stuffed Vetkoek
Loved in many homes in SA, but can you still enjoy this without meat? Of course! Fry’s Pea Protein Mince allows you to enjoy this warm delicious classic the plant-based way.
Ingredients:
Amagwinya
- 3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for kneading
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons dried instant yeast
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus more for bowl
- 1 tablespoon Kosher salt
- 1 cup sunflower oil, for frying
Mince stuffing
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 package Fry’s Pea Protein Mince
- 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1 tablespoon mild curry powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 cup frozen mixed vegetables (diced carrot, peas, cut green beans, and sweetcorn kernels)
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- Kosher salt, to taste
- Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Plant-Based Bolognese with Salsa Verde is another great option!
Spaghetti and bolognese is an Italian classic, and a staple in most South African homes. It’s especially popular with kids! Fry’s Pea Protein Mince is the perfect substitute for lamb or beef mince. It is perfect for absorbing the original Italian flavours of a good bolognese sauce.
Ingredients:
Bolognese
- 1 package Fry’s Pea Protein Mince
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- 1 medium carrot, finely chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, grated
- 2 sprigs rosemary, chopped
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 2 bay leaves