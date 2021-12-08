Amagwinya/Vetkoek and mince - is there anything better than this comfort food?

Vetkoek and mince… every South Africans go-to comfort food. The warm texture of the amagwinya and the meaty goodness of the mince. Being plant-based doesn’t mean you have to miss out, friends!

South Africans love comfort food. But they also love flavour. And one of the perfect meat substitutes that can pull off the flavour needed in this plant-based dish is Fry’s Pea Protein Mince! Let's see what the Collective Kitchen has come up with using our favourite non-meaty mince.

Mince-stuffed Vetkoek

Loved in many homes in SA, but can you still enjoy this without meat? Of course! Fry’s Pea Protein Mince allows you to enjoy this warm delicious classic the plant-based way.