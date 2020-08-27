An exclusive interview with Wally Fry, co-founder of The Fry Family Food Co

In an exclusive interview with Wally Fry, co-founder of The Fry Family Food Co, he speaks about realising your dreams and going beyond the impossible with the love and support from your family. 1. What would you say is the most rewarding part of the transition to Veganism? There are so many, it is difficult to list them all. All are equally important and game changing both for planetary health and the health of all living beings. Most rewarding is knowing that one is practicing non-violence through one’s food choices. The ripples of this extend throughout the living world as we know it. 2. How important would you say it is to start a Veganism journey with the support of a family vs starting the journey as an individual? Family should and can be your greatest asset for interdependence and support. There is a deeper feeling of “we can do this together”. This is especially important when you consider the anti-establishment nature of the journey we have been on.

3. Why would you recommend the switch to a plant-based diet and what insight can you share on the benefits thereof?

To answer this question one needs to consider both short term personal benefits for humans and holistic universal benefits. If the sum of the living parts of this universe are compared to a still pond of water and one tosses a stone into it the ripples inevitably go all the way to the banks of the pond. The benefits of this lifestyle are not only about “what’s in it for me” but what is in it for everything. In truth there are enough compelling movies and literature out there now that have debunked the myth of the necessity of meat, dairy and eggs in our diets that have revealed the incredible health benefits of simply choosing to leave the meat and animal products off our plates. Certain cancers, diabetes, auto immune conditions, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, hormonal imbalances, gut related illnesses are all on the chopping block with balanced plant-based diets.

But other than direct human health consequences, we also need to consider the system of mono-culture crops that are largely grown for livestock, which, with a more plant-based food system, will be reduced, freeing the land up for healthier systems of farming and crops that feed humans. In addition to the millions of tons of excrement coming from the billions of animals in factory farms around the globe that end up in our oceans, causing hypoxic dead zones of substantial proportions. To name another, animal agriculture is a big contributor to the methane and nitrous oxide green house gasses into our atmosphere. The United Nations FAO says that total emissions from global livestock is 7.1 Gigatonnes of Co2-equiv per year, which represents 14.5% of all anthropogenic GHG emissions. (Source: http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/197623/icode/). So in short, there is no denying the benefits of plant-based living – both for the sake of human health and the health of our planet.

4. How does the transition to a plant-based diet change your lifestyle holistically?

This can be summarised in one phrase for me - it changed my life by making me more aware. I believe I am now living in a state of heightened consciousness. I have spent years questioning and scrutinizing many of my established belief systems. I believe when people do this, it makes for a more loving and caring society.

5. What brought around the realisation that a plant-based and Vegan lifestyle had the potential to be a scalable business opportunity?

Actually it was advice from a third party who encouraged us to move towards scaling up our food products (that were quite unique at the time). He believed our products needed to be available to the general public and assisted us in the techniques of how to go about it. We were blissfully unaware that we had created such a desirable range of plant-based meat replacement foods until he told us so. He was both a vegan and a marketing guru and his advice changed our lives.

6. In the video, you mentioned the financial hardships you experienced whilst starting this business. What advice would you give local people attempting to start their own businesses in a downturned economy?

a. Don’t borrow money - just do what you can with what you have.

b. Do not work hard at doing nothing. You need to make a profit on what you do otherwise you become someone with a cap in in one hand and the other held out for donations.

c. Self sufficiency is the key - become the master at what you do. Take great care to deliver excellence and be involved in the details and execute them with unwavering discipline.

d. Lastly the THREE C’s concept

i. Concentration

ii. Consistency of purpose

iii. Cooperation

These must form the corner stones of all that you do, but with love, care and gratitude as a support every day.

7. How does someone who’s starting a small family business know that their business will be meaningful enough to be sustainable in the long run?

You don’t. You have to deliver the best quality of the product/service you believe in and people will be attracted to what you are offering. I believe it is the law of the universe. This means if you do it the other way around (where you focus on what people think before you put the energy into creating a product you believe in) you will have a recipe for failure. Put your energy and awareness into serving rather than getting and the rest will take care of itself.

8. Are plant-based products accessible locally? And where would you recommend purchasing these products, especially for someone who is starting their journey?

Plant-based products are much, much more widely available now than they were when we first started. Especially over the last 3 – 4 years. They are now considered mainstream, and are readily available in all the main supermarkets. Fry’s products are available in most Checkers, Spar and Pick n Pay stores. It’s also important to remember that plant-based living is not just about meat replacements – people can create hearty, affordable and nutritious meals from legumes, rice and veges (among others). It’s all about balance. But I can say that going plant-based has never been easier in South Africa.

9. Is it more advisable to grow your own plant-based products or would you recommend store-bought products?

As I said above, it’s all about balance. If you are transitioning to plant-based you are likely going to want to eat burgers, nuggets, pies, sausages. Fry’s products are essentially meat replacements – they are not replacements for fresh veges and fruits. Plant based meats make it easier for people to transition out of an animal based diet as they replace the meat- focused meal that has been so entrenched in our lives. However, fresh vegetables and fruit are non-negotiable in the road to health.

10. What do your products offer people who are already on the journey to or transitioning to Veganism, that other brands and products do not?

I have worked really hard with our Fry’s team and the family to always create products that are of the best quality and that taste great. I truly believe that Fry’s does not disappoint after purchase. All Fry’s products are non-GM (which is unusual in South Africa) and are tested for hundreds of possible insecticide poisons to ensure that they are free from these.

They are high in protein, cholesterol free and preservative free. The range covers almost every meat eating alternative so you never get tired of the range and you will keep discovering new products to excite your meal plan, especially with products like our new Big Fry Burger which took us years to perfect, and which really looks, sizzles and tastes like a beef burger but without any of the bad stuff.