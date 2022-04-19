Autumn tips for South African gardeners from Loot

Story continues below Advertisment

Autumn is not the time to slow down with gardening - it’s simply the beginning of a new gardening cycle – and it’s the perfect time to tidy up and prepare for the seasons ahead. Autumn is one of the best times to plant because air temperatures have cooled, however the soil temperatures are still warm enough to allow plants time to get established before the Summer heat arrives again. You are going to need a few essential gardening tools to ensure your garden is ready for the cooler months and will thrive throughout spring and summer.

Aerating your soil in the beds and lawns ensures that they thrive. Ryobi’s Petrol Earth Auger Is designed for a wide variety of earth-boring applications. Whether fencing, planting trees, construction, it eliminates hours spent digging manually. Pruning and trimming your hedges and roses before the onset of winter helps to improve the health and appearance of your plants and promotes healthy growth.

The cordless and lightweight WORX WG324E One hand pruning saw provides controlled and vibration-free cuts with a cutting depth of 120mm. It is easily transportable and can be used both indoor and outdoor. Designed with safety in mind it can be used for day-to-day tasks, from cutting branches and battens to creating outdoor furniture. Another handy tool for pruning and cutting wood is a jigsaw. The WORX cordless lithium powered JawSaw does a little bit of everything. The unique design lets you make cuts directly on the ground without kickback or damaging the chain. It is the perfect go-to tool for gardeners and handymen. Autumn is the season for caterpillars, fruit flies and lawn beetles to emerge in winter. It’s best to control them by spraying pesticides before they begin to cause damage.

The 5L Ryobi Pressure Sprayer has an adjustable nozzle and trigger for various spraying jobs in the home or garden and a translucent tank to view the fluid level. Garden Blowers and Trimmers: Say goodbye to leaves without the hassle of a broom with a garden blower. With the Casals Garden Blower/Vacuum’s powerful 2800W motor and 35L collection bag you are able to blow, vacuum and mulch leaves and debris.

Another option is the lightweight cordless Worx Combo Blower and Trimmer that allows you access to hard-to-reach places, such as underneath furniture, decks or cars.. It delivers 200km/h of maximum airspeed to clean up large areas with ease. Worx Combo Blower and Trimmer Tips for keeping your lawn healthy:

A lush, green lawn depends on the height of the mower setting so that only the top third of the leaf area is removed at any one time. At a height of 3cm or more, the roots are still protected from the sun by the remaining leaves and less water is lost through evaporation. The Casals Electric Lawnmower with a 300mm cutting diameter has 3 adjustable height positions: 25/40/55mm. With a built in carry handle, foldable handle for easy storage, 25L collection bag and powerful 1000W induction motor with low noise emissions this is perfect for larger gardens. For smaller lawns the rugged 380mm Ryobi Push Mower is designed for ease and durability.

Ryobi Push Mower Keep your lawn edges neat with a line trimmer. The powerful 550 Watt Ryobi Electric Line Trimmer with a 5-Position pivoting head adjustable auxiliary handle for easy cutting along vertical surfaces and lawn edges makes edge trimming a dream. To remove foliage and leaves a good lightweight wheelbarrow is an essential part of your garden toolkit.

The Aerocart makes any job manageable. Holding up to 140kg it moves from one place to the next with much less effort than a normal wheelbarrow requires. Its innovative design lets you zip around the yard like a gardening superhero. The Aerocart lawnmower