Autumn updates for your household and family

Many South Africans have had to adapt and remain resilient under lockdown. While staying indoors, many households were trying to keep themselves occupied. From learning viral TikTok dances to baking banana bread, families had the time and opportunity to learn and try new things. But as summertime rolled around and lockdown restrictions eased, more people used this opportunity to go outside, head down to the beaches, eat out and take on socially distanced outdoor activities. However, now that Autumn is officially upon us and the end of the pandemic nowhere near in sight, we’ll be spending more time indoors with our families, but we’ll be ready this time. With many items available online, you and your loved ones can stay entertained and productive with things that go far beyond board games and puzzles.

Time for a deep clean

When it comes to cleaning and tidying up your place, we’re all quite familiar with the term Spring clean. However, have you ever done an Autumn deep clean? As the temperature drops and the air becomes more fresh and crisp, household fabrics and furniture can become a breeding ground for germs, bacteria and insects.

By performing a deep clean, you’ll be able to prevent any unwanted pest from invading your home. Using essential household cleaning equipment such as a durable vacuum, detergent, polish, and handy dandy headphones, you’ll be able to jam out to your favourite tunes while taking on laborious work.

Unwind, Relax, Repeat

Spending more time indoors can become frustrating, especially if you don’t consider yourself a homebody. However, the gloomy cold weather is the perfect excuse to unwind and relax.

Whether it’s reading your favourite book and getting lost in the world of non-fiction or preparing a delicious meal for your family following a recipe in your cookbook, having a hobby is a great way to unwind and distract you from the fact that you’re spending most of your time indoors.

Let’s get shredded

Just because gyms are open doesn’t mean you have to ditch the home workouts.

However, if you prefer exercising in the comfort of your own home, setting up a functional section dedicated to your workout space is a great way to feel motivated to exercise while keeping warm.

Picture this: You’ve got your workout gear on, smartwatch ready, you choose a custom workout, and you lay down your mat. You whip out your laptop, and hard drive compiled with your favourite workout playlists, grab your water bottle and take a deep breath in, ready and excited to start your fitness journey.

Baby on Board

Caught up between working remotely, witnessing your baby’s milestones, and the change in season, it’s been a hot minute since you’ve had some quality time with your loved ones. Exhausted and feeling overwhelmed, your husband decides to spoil you for the day by taking you out for some fresh air at your favourite nature reserve.

Stroller packed, car seat secured, your husband gracefully picks up your baby from their walking assistant and carries them towards the car, safely securing them in their car seat.

As you do one last check to see if you’ve forgotten anything, you sprits on some perfume, grab the pacifier, milk bottle, lock the house and head on out.

Get your braai on

As South Africans, we’re no strangers to spending our nights in the dark. We’ve unfortunately had to improvise how we spend our time at home without electricity. With winter just around the corner, a braai is a great way to reconnect with those in your household.

It’s a Friday evening; Eskom has just announced load-shedding is back, which means you’ll have to improvise your supper plans. While your husband prepares the meat on the grill, you decide to make things fun.

You and your kids pitch the tent in the back yard, grab your light source, set up your gas stove on your mini side table to boil some water for a nice cup of hot chocolate.

Since you’re using artificial grass, you don’t have to worry about unnecessary dirt going on your clothes as you sit back targazing.

The Retro Gamer

King of Fighters, Super Mario Brothers, Bubble Bobble, all these games have one thing in common, and that’s the feeling of nostalgia. When we think about these games, it sparks feelings of joy and nostalgia. Going to the arcade with your friends and cousins or even to your nearest mobile shop with the last 50c you had, which was enough to play at least three rounds of King of Fighters.

Let your children relive and create new memories with you through the use of a portable console game. Bringing a more immersive gaming experience in the comfort of your own home, the Pandora Box can be connected to any gaming consoler, tv or projector. Experience the nostalgia from your childhood memories and share the passion with your children.

