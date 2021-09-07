Avoid fashion red cards with pro footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s style guide

We’re ditching the formalwear and looking at pro footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s effortless streetwear style and how you can incorporate StyleMode’s men’s collection into your office look. Make a statement

While he may be known for his outrageous skills on the pitch, Ronaldo has also managed to solidify his iconic fashion sense off the field. Whether it’s modelling for his brand or caught running errands by the paparazzi, lets’ face it, the man’s got style. Often seen wearing abstract prints and floral shirts, the athlete is not afraid to make a statement. Go bold this spring and recreate the look with StyleMode’s abstract patchwork shirt and floral printed shirt. Photo by Redcarpet-fashionawards and StyleMode Keepin it cosy

There’s no doubt that Ronaldo loves a comfy hoodie and joggers set, and who wouldn’t? Its comfortability and versatility make it an effortless piece to style. From his ‘just arrived’ airport looks to his more elevated team hoodie, Ronaldo stands testament that you can wear loungewear casually and professionally even if you’re working from home. Whether a monochrome jogger set is your vibe or you’re in the mood to mix and match your loungewear, don’t worry; we’ve got a little something for everyone. Photo by Just Jared and StyleMode

A timeless classic We’ve seen various fashion trends come and go this year. However, one wardrobe staple that has continuously made a comeback year after year is the denim jacket. Throughout the years, the denim jacket has proven to be a wardrobe staple for many, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s. The denim jacket is a tried and true staple in anyone’s wardrobe, including the pro-footballers. From distressed silhouettes to the more’ oversized’ silhouette. Versatile and a true classic, the denim jacket is perfect for spring and all year round. Kick it like Ronaldo and hit the office in a style classic when you shop StyleMode’s Khaki denim jacket.