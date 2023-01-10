Back to school with Loot.co.za

In 2023 the goal is to make life convenient, and with Loot, those decisions can be made much easier. Nothing is as taxing as jumping from one stationery shop to another. With Loot being a one-stop shop, you can shop all your kid’s back-to-school items.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stationery is vital for teachers too! Loot has a lovely comprehensive stationery pack for all teachers that includes all the bits a teacher needs to survive a day of marking, check listing, teaching and being organised. Suitable for all teachers (grades and personality), add the Educat Teachers Semester stationery pack to your online shopping basket, so it gets to you before the new school year begins.

Essentials to get those Maths marks up. Shop your child’s back-to-school mathematical instruments and other desk supplies with Croxly. In addition, you can purchase the Trefoil 8 digital calculator for all the maths sums, making their maths experience straightforward.

Story continues below Advertisement

That daunting, easy-to-miss stationery item. It's so easy to miss a dictionary purchase, let Loot help you avoid doing just that. Get all dictionaries ranging from Grade 4 to 12 available from R70 and get your child's vocabulary on point. That's not all; avoid leaky backpacks and soggy sandwiches from juice spills by upgrading your child's lunch set. With various colours and modern aesthetics, shop yours at an affordable price.

Story continues below Advertisement