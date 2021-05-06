Beat the chill in style

Summer is over, so it's that time of the year again, where leaving home without a jacket, sweatshirt, or coat could result in you being ill-prepared for an unexpected chill in the air.This means, of course, that if you haven't found outerwear for this year's upcoming winter season, you might even consider cancelling it as a whole.

Sure, spending time indoors can be fun; you get to cosy up with your loved ones, unwind with some me time and enjoy the homebody lifestyle. But what if you're in the mood to hit the road? Luckily for you, your plan on staying indoors this season won't stop you from grabbing the best winter jackets and sweatshirts that are fit to brace any cold weather.

Sweatshirts

Wondering what jackets or sweatshirts to get? Well, we're glad you asked. When it comes to organising your closet, the first thing you need to do is establish a solid and stylish lineup. When choosing a jacket, think of it as a rotation of characters, each one having its personality, and you get to choose who you'd like to be next. While the world of winter essentials run deep, we've decided to give a break down of a few classics, the always-in-style favourites and the staples.

Sweatshirts

The Parka Jacket

One jacket that continues to make its revival every winter is the parka. Adapted from the traditional Inuit's Tribe outerwear, the hooded beauty is a favourite in the fashion community. A style classic, the parka jacket trumps in versatility. From lightweight designs aimed to keep the rain at bay to fleece-lined designs that generate heat as if it were a furnace, the parka jacket creates endless options.

Parka Jacket

The Denim Jacket

When it comes to styling a more casual outfit, denim is king. However, jeans don't have to be the only denim you wear. Consisting of relaxed and carefree denim material, a denim jacket is an excellent choice for any casual look you're going for.

The American inspired jean jacket is an essential and timeless style item that seems to have secured its spot in many wardrobes. Whether it's a denim sherpa jacket, classic blue denim or black denim jacket, the iconic button front and chest pockets and cuffs hold power to elevate your outfit instantly.

Denim Sherpa Jacket

Puffer Vests

When winter comes knocking, puffer jackets can be seen nearly everywhere. Slung over office chairs and draped over coat racks, the puffer is as much of a staple as bickering about the constant cold weather.

While you may take one look at the puffer jacket and think, 'it's so shapeless and unflattering". Well, guess what? That's not entirely true. Yes, they may be puffier than the usual coat you reach for during winter, but there are still some great choices to choose from that won't make you look like the Michelin Man.

Puffer Jacket

With a variety of sleek silhouettes and shapely puffers, from long length puffers to the sleeveless puffer, you're bound to find one that doesn't sabotage your style while still being practical.

Crewneck Sweatshirts

Now here's one fashion piece we love, sweatshirts. As much as you may love wearing hoodies or a basic white t-shirt, there's nothing as good as slipping into a comfy sweatshirt. Its soft fleece material and slouchy fit make styling a winter fit effortless. As more people spend their time indoors, comfort has increasingly become everything, which explains its recent gain in popularity.

Sweatshirts

Giving you 90s nostalgia, the sweatshirt has become the fresher version of the average hoodie. By simply pairing it with jeans, sweatpants and a coat, you've got an outfit that's the slightly cooler and more updated version of a basic look.

Hoodie

Elevate your style and discover more winter wardrobe obsessions when you shop the Brave Soul Collection at StyleMode.