Beautiful Bio-Stimulation: Try Sculptra Injectables for a collagen boost

The wonders of modern aesthetic non-invasive medicine means injectables can do so much more than simply fill a lip line. New-age injectables like Sculptra (known as a bio-stimulation process) address the cause of the skin ageing process, and what it needs deep within to restore and renew.

And that’s the magic of collagen. Unfortunately this essential protein, a building block your skin needs for firmness and structure, decreases as you get older. It’s a simple fact of life. However that’s where clever modern tech comes in. And for those skin challenges you didn’t think could be helped, there’s beautiful bio-stimulation. Into the deep: Turning back your skin’s clock with Sculptra There are many wonderful things you can do for signs of ageing with a wise skincare routine. Cleverly chosen products mean prevention and skin maintenance so your skin works and looks its best. But what about when you already have issues like laxity and deep set wrinkles? Sagging skin needs firmness once more and wrinkles that look noticeable ideally need to be filled from the inside out. It’s these types of challenges that require deep work. And that’s where the bio-stimulation of Sculptra works so beautifully.

The sweet spot: The work Sculptra does Gradually creating collagen, this type of new-age injectable means your skin get the essentials it needs for restoration. For those who’ve lost the support and shape of their skin’s structure, in other words your “bounce” is gone and your face is sagging, Sculptra slowly releases what’s needed. And all areas of the face can be treated. However if your concentration of loose skin and wrinkles sits around your crow’s feet and eye lids, talk to your expert aesthetic medical doctor about an alternative therapy. Same applies for forehead lines, nose, vermillion border (the zone between your normal skin versus your lip area) and any areas that are hyperdynamic.

