Best plant-based snacks for kids

Moms and dads, plant-based options for your kid’s lunch boxes just got an upgrade! We know how tough it can be to feed your little ones with healthy, nutritious foods. However, thanks to more companies producing vegan and flexitarian alternatives, introducing plant-based snacks to kids has never been easier. Why are plant-based meals good for kids?

When it comes to eating healthily, there is no better time to introduce variety and set the foundation than childhood. Here are a few things you should know about the best plant-based protein alternatives for kids. A healthier tummy and body Based on extensive research, it’s been proven that kids who incorporate plant-based foods into their diets live a much healthier lifestyle. This includes a lower risk of allergies and digestive issues.

Encouraging variety Plant-based meals encourage variety with kids. It’s easier to be creative when you have so many more options to choose from, and this means your kids are getting exposed to a lot more flavours and textures. It makes sense to believe that young adventurous eaters will grow into adults who put more effort into their daily nutrition.

Healthy fats and nutrition Plant-based snacks and meals tend to be made up of a greater variety of healthier options like veggies, seeds and nuts, plant proteins and more thus helping to ensure they are getting a balanced diet packed with all the essentials. Less nasties in the ‘convenience’ foods

Kids love nuggets, sausage rolls, hotdogs and polony. As their parents, sometimes we are not that keen on serving them these favourites because we are not 100% sure what goes into them. Thankfully, nowadays there are loads of plant-based options of these quick fixes on supermarket shelves. The trick is to find brands (like Fry’s) that are non-GM. Bonus: these plant-based versions will be higher in fibre and naturally cholesterol free. Our top 5 Plant-based snacks for kids Chicken nuggets: Ingredients you’ll need:

A dollop of vegan mayonnaise

Black sesame seeds

½ box of

6 slices of cucumber

4 Peppadews®

½ box of

A handful of celery sticks

2 tbsp hummus

A handful mini tomatoes

Carrot, thinly sliced

Micro herbs and fresh basil, for garnish Also try these tasty options below! Beef plant-based aloha burgers: A scrumptious

No-Meatballs: Thanks to Fry’s you can now enjoy

After school snack platter and yummy dips

Fry’s family burger night How to introduce plant-based foods into your kids diet Making plant-based foods is fun! However, it can be quite tricky to implement plant-based food into their diets. If you are struggling, here are a few tips to help your kids eat plant-based.