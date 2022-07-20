Big deals for your end of season DIY projects from Loot

Winter is slowly on its way out! No one wants their garden or backyard looking like a forest when the weather gets warm enough for outdoor gatherings.

Loot stocks a range of tools and equipment for all your outdoor jobs and new season garden preps at affordable prices. Shop for safety, stability and durability with the biggest deals from Loot. Carry the Weight To have your garden laid with ease this season, the Ryobi Seeding Cart is ideal for the manoeuvrability you desire. Suitable for seeds of up to 8mm in length, it comes with a large litre seed box for your pile.

For bigger weights, the Fragram wheelbarrow offers a large 65L pan for all your gardening needs. Fitted with rubber handle covers for a better grip, this item is also easy to clean and stable. Smooth Cuts

Whether you are cutting up firewood for a warm winter night, or clearing up your bedroom views for more sun. Designed with both handguard and upper safety guard, the Worx One Hand Chainsaw is a great tool for cutting branches. It provides a cutting depth of 120mm and is easily transportable since it is cordless and portable. For branches you can’t reach, there’s no need to climb that tree. The Ryobi Pole Saw, fitted with a telescopic shaft, can adjust to your height for safe cutting. For the more advanced landscaper, Loot has the Fragram Petrol Chainsaw at an affordable price of R1,799, fitted with an automatic chain oiler.

Cleaner Backyard No one wants to spend hours cutting their grass with a big pair of scissors. Get yourself the Casals Electric Grass Trimmer from Loot to save your time and money this season. It comes fitted with a guide wheel for precise trimming around your lawn’s edges. For a more efficient option, shop the Bosch Push Mower for the convenience of mowing either larger or smaller lawn areas. This is the perfect tool for the fastest grass cutting as it has 4 cylinder blades and a 30cm cutting width.

While pruning, trimming and lawn mowing might be the perfect way to have a cleaner more aesthetically pleasing backyard, the clean up can be quite the hassle. Loot offers the Casals Garden Blower as a way to release yourself from the shackles of the broom. The 35 litre bag it comes with allows you to collect debris as your blow leaves and vacuum your backyard.

End of Season Trims Spring is close. For your garden to look pretty and bloom again, you have to wrap up your last minute pruning as soon as you can. For your Loot cart, the perfect way to start off your pruning weekend shopping is with the Ryobi Garden Pruner and Hedge Shear and a quick and easy toll free blade changing system. For soft stems and hard woods, your perfect solution is the Fragram Pruning Set. The ergonomic grip allows you to hold it with stability even if you are wearing garden gloves.