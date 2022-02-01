Biscoplus has been baking exceptional baked quality biscuits since 1992

Biscoplus started baking biscuits 30 years ago, with the aim to bake the taste of South Africa. We found that the secret ingredient to our products is family. Baking for families like our own became our purpose, passion, and the story of our cookies and thus Henro Biscuits were born. We’ve perfected over 40 varieties of family products, making sure that there is something for everyone in every home.

Henro Biscuits has added value to families all over Africa for many years by providing great quality and affordable biscuits. We are grateful for our community and supporters who continue to extend the Henro brand. Because of them we will always be driven to try harder for our family by listening, engaging, and making sure that we continue to produce the best products for all households.

Henro Biscuits has always shared the true meaning and significance of family, tradition, and community. Creating happy moments and meaningful memories that will last a lifetime all marked by the perfect cookie. Our vision is to add long-lasting value to our communities not only through exceptionally baked products and quality ingredients, but also affordable and flavourful.

That original and memorable taste that Henro brings is thanks to our carefully sourced quality, fresh and unique ingredients. The Henro Biscuits Box Range cookies are a big favourite amongst our customers, quickly becoming a household name.