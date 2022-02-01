Biscoplus has been baking exceptional baked quality biscuits since 1992
Biscoplus started baking biscuits 30 years ago, with the aim to bake the taste of South Africa. We found that the secret ingredient to our products is family. Baking for families like our own became our purpose, passion, and the story of our cookies and thus Henro Biscuits were born. We’ve perfected over 40 varieties of family products, making sure that there is something for everyone in every home.
Henro Biscuits has added value to families all over Africa for many years by providing great quality and affordable biscuits. We are grateful for our community and supporters who continue to extend the Henro brand. Because of them we will always be driven to try harder for our family by listening, engaging, and making sure that we continue to produce the best products for all households.
Henro Biscuits has always shared the true meaning and significance of family, tradition, and community. Creating happy moments and meaningful memories that will last a lifetime all marked by the perfect cookie. Our vision is to add long-lasting value to our communities not only through exceptionally baked products and quality ingredients, but also affordable and flavourful.
That original and memorable taste that Henro brings is thanks to our carefully sourced quality, fresh and unique ingredients. The Henro Biscuits Box Range cookies are a big favourite amongst our customers, quickly becoming a household name.
The range is so diverse offering customer options from delicious and crunchy Henro Ginger to Henro My Crunchies, a cookie perfected with whole grain oats and real coconut, to the most delightful Henro Classic Choc-Chip Cookies, we have also recently introduced two brand new extraordinary products, the Caramel-Chip Cookies and Mint Choc-Chip Cookies. These two show-stopping flavours have become a household must-have since joining the Choc-Chip Range.
Biscoplus CEO says, “our every intention is to bake exceptional quality cookies that will continue to bring happy moments and addictively flavourful treats to our customers for generations to come.”
“Henro biscuits have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, that's why I love sharing the products every time I get a chance.” Social Media Influencer
Henro biscuits has become the brand that shares happy moments that will last a lifetime. Exceptionally baked quality that brings people together.
Whether you are looking for a snack, picnicking with friends, enjoying a cup of coffee, Henro Biscuits is about creating memories, moments that last forever.