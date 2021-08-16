Boss up your wardrobe: The ultimate guide to power dressing

Whether you’re prepping for a big meeting at work or simply looking to spruce up your work wardrobe, no doubt putting together a killer outfit can boost your inner confidence. And when it comes to your inner spirit and inner beauty, wearing the proper fit can work as a suit of armour, instantly giving you the boost you need. Fresh out of the ’70s, evolving throughout the years, power dressing has become a way of life for many working women. From heavily-padded power suits to dreamy blouses and tiered dresses, outfits that say ‘I mean business have become a staple for many women trying to leave their mark in the workplace.

Photo by Chern Ling on CNA Lifestyle Exuding a fierce sense of femininity and confidence, power dressing has become an option for many women in the corporate world. Embodying a look that not only defies norms but expresses your strength and femininity, here’s how you can boss up your office look in 3 steps. Heeling powers

It’s no secret that wearing the right pair of heels has the power to elevate your outfit and confidence in minutes instantly. Now, whether you’re into court heels or knee-length booties, choosing the right heel for your fit takes time and consideration. Sure, if you don’t wear them regularly, they can be tricky to walk in. However, once you’ve taken the time to practice walking in them, there’s no doubt that any fit you throw on will look like fire! Suit it up

When we think of power dressing, our minds tend to think of padded suits and boxy blazers. Reigning in as one of 2018’s hottest trends, the power suit is back, and it looks like it’s here to stay. Whether you’re thrifting a ‘Clueless’ mini skirt set or opting for a more ultra-feminine pantsuit, adding a power suit to your office wardrobe is a must-have, and we couldn’t be more obsessed! For a more chic and sophisticated look, layer a dainty blouse underneath or turtleneck. To take your look to the next level, pair it with some sexy black boots, and you’ve got a striking outfit that’s fit for the office.

Flare it out Let’s be honest; we love a fit and flare moment! This season we’ve seen the fit and flare silhouette grow in popularity. From flare trousers to the sophisticated fit and flare dress, it’s safe to say that we’re easing into the corporate world in style. A fabulous and fashionable choice for any occasion, the fit and flare silhouette is sure to make a statement. Layer it with your favourite gold necklace, hoops and ankle boots, and you’re ready to strut in style at the office.