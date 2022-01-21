Brave Soul has some work leisure pieces to ramp up your wardrobe

It's a new year, and it's time to get back into the office with style. And we know that nothing is a mood lifter like a good yet simple office look to get you going. This year we are getting rid of the drab and bringing back work leisure ‘fits courtesy of Brave Soul.

Step-in style Who needs a boring work shoe when you have the Justin Perforated Loafer. Take away the pre-work woes of worrying about which shoe to pair with your workwear and get your hands on a classic loafer for only R439 and save 20%. This minimal and versatile wardrobe staple can be paired with chinos, a simple white t-shirt, and a denim jacket to seal the deal.

Dare with your denim. To avoid the nightmare of having to find the perfect pair of jeans with a flattering wash and fit, treat yourself with the trendy Oliver Skinny Fit Regular Length Jeans. Not only will these leave you feeling put together, but the strong yet trendy fit will leave you on top of the game. Get your pair for R599.

Shake things up with a shacket Stay in style and complete your look with a two-in-one Khaki Pearson Lightweight Shacket. This wardrobe staple is here to simplify your style and nail two style points with just one item. For warmer days at the office, you can ditch your blazer and shirt combo, and reach for the breathable trendy shacket.

Button up You can never go wrong with a light blue long sleeve shirt. Everyone’s wardrobe needs a go-to shirt for those meeting-filled days at the office. Because nothing says “preppy” like a light blue, cool shirt styled with a navy chino pants and simple sneakers.

It's all about functionality Got post-work plans and you’re stressing about what to wear? Don't sweat it, Brave Soul has you covered with their Virgil Polo T-shirt retailing at R249. Its functionality allows you to leave the office in style and continue with your day. Add some edge

Accessories are everyone's best friend. Whether you are minimal or dramatic at heart, the Luca Distressed Peak Cap will have you turning heads. To spice up your look and add some character to your outfit, the distressed peak cap will do just that. Get your hands on one for only R249 and don't miss-out! Nice and easy