So, Veganuary has ended and most of us are trying to decide whether or not we’re going to continue with this new lifestyle. One of the biggest considerations before making this choice is what impact a new diet will have on your budget.

If you participated in Veganuary you might’ve noticed that going plant-based does not have to be expensive. With the right planning it may even work out cheaper than a meat-based diet. Now for those who need a little more convincing, we've put together a list of budget-friendly plant-based meals under R200. Fryday, Braai Day? If you’re like most South African families out there, then the weekend, especially Friday, is your braai day and as long as you have Fry’s you never have to miss out on any of the family braais! Affordable, tasty and easy to make, this Boerie, Pap and Sauce recipe is as good as it gets:

Ingredients: 2 cups quick cook maize meal

1 box Fry's Big Fry Boerie 1 onion, halved & sliced 2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red pepper, diced 1 cup frozen peas 1 cup vegetable stock

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce Method: Add two cups of quick cook maize meal to 4 cups of boiling water, stir continuously and cook for 3-5 minutes. Braai or pan fry your Big Fry Boerie until brown. Sauté onion and garlic until soft, add pepper, peas, Worcestershire sauce and stock. Add your boerie to the pan and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly, find the full recipe here.

Date Night with Fry’s Valentine’s Day is coming up and for those who aren’t lucky enough to get paid mid-month, Fry’s has your back! How does a candle-lit dinner with wine and spaghetti @ under R200 sound?

Ingredients: 1 box Fry’s No-Meat Balls 1 bunch fresh basil

1 medium onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar 1 tsp sugar 400g dried spaghetti or penne

Method: Add onion to the frying pan, then add garlic and as soon as they start to get some colours add the basil leaves. Add the tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, and sugar. Heat another large frying pan and add some oil and your meatballs. Stir until golden. Add the No-Meat Balls to the sauce and simmer until the pasta is ready, then remove from the heat. Follow the full recipe here. Burger night done right!

There’s nothing better than bonding over food without breaking the bank of course. Have fun with family burger night and indulge in a juicy, protein-filled Big Fry Burger patty! Ingredients:

2 packs Fry's Big Fry Burger 4 hamburger rolls vegetable oil for frying

seasoned fries or sweet potato, for serving Method: Fry the Fry's Big Fry Burger until well browned and cooked. Spread butter over the rolls and add garnish as desired. Follow the full recipe here and get over 3 different burger variations, now that’s burger night, done right!