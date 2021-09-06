Can supplements make you smarter?

Nootropics, or smart drugs, are gaining popularity with entrepreneurs and executives who need to perform at a high level in the business world. While there’s no magic pill or potion that can transform you into being super successful (or even more successful than you already are), why are so many Silicon Valley businessmen and women using nootropics to enhance their cognition? So what if I told you, you could upgrade your brain? What if you could install a new operating system and boost the output power or processing speed of the supercomputer we commonly refer to as “the brain”?

Well, that’s not as far-fetched as you might think! The same way millions of people turn to vitamins and health supplements for an immune boost or an edge on the sports field – there are products/methods available for cognitive optimization. What are nootropics? /NEW-TROH-PICK/ adjective: “nootropic”; used to enhance memory or other cognitive functions. Nootropics - is an umbrella term for a class of substances, both natural and/or synthetic, that have cognitive enhancing properties.

Nootropics are generally known to: ● Maximize concentration ● Improve brain health

● Boost energy ● Enhance memory ● Improve mood

Are nootropics new? While the concept of nootropics isn’t new, their presence on the consumer market is. Many are asking questions about the safety and benefits of nootropics. But, while some are taking a wait-and-see approach, others are diving in and taking advantage of the benefits now. Are nootropics safe?

The United States Food and Drug Administration is one of these agencies. It treats many nootropics as a dietary supplement. Why? Because, while the concept of nootropics may be new to the mass market, the ingredients in most nootropic formulations have been around for a long time. Do nootropics actually work? Ultimately, different nootropics work in different ways to enhance cognitive performance.

While some only provide short term boosts to focus and mental energy, others have been shown to deliver long-lasting effects on memory, brain health and overall cognition. Additionally, there are adaptogens, which assist the body in adapting to stress, reducing anxiety, improving mood, and even helping you sleep better. While some nootropics are relatively new and lack research, others have been around for thousands of years and have been scientifically proven to support cognitive performance!

Who uses nootropics? There are a wealth of professionals using nootropics. While nootropics are popular with students studying for exams and shift workers who are working long hours, you’ll find doctors, data scientists, stock traders, CEO’s, and young businessmen and women amongst the increasing number of successful people using nootropics. The San Francisco Chronicle reported in 2015 on young start-up entrepreneurs who once tried Red Bull and 5-Hour Energy — but who are now loyal to nootropics as a safer, more effective brain enhancer that won’t leave users with jitters.

Ultimately, nootropics are for EVERYONE! ● Students ● Athletes

● Professionals ● Artists ● The “Everyday Joe”