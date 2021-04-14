Caster Semenya partners with Lux to fight for women’s rights

World-class athlete Caster Semenya has partnered with beauty brand Lux.

This comes after Semenya lost her fight against the World Athletics board (IAAF) to allow her to compete in the 800m race in the upcoming 2021 Olympics.

Inspired by fans and those who support her, Semenya and her team are working on a campaign that will help bring to light issues of discrimination that women across the globe face.

To build-up for the campaign, she collaborated with Lux to create an animation video that highlights these issues and believes no woman should be “stripped of being a woman” or “judged for how they look”.

"It makes me very happy to see brands like LUX who fearlessly stand on the side of what is right. My case is, but one amongst many experiences that can be heard and felt by women all over the world. My team will continue to fight the good fight. Like I have always said, this fight is not about me – it's about the future. Those talented up and coming athletes who are going to face the same discrimination.“