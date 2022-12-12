Celebrate Christmas with a brand-new luxury fragrance oil collection

The brand-new female owned luxury fragrance oil collection that aims to uplift women and the local arts, Tapputi, recently launched in South Africa.

It was introduced into the local market at the beginning of November with a strong female driven campaign that includes five well-known A-lister female celebrity entrepreneurs and it grabbed everyone’s attention. BACKED BY WELL-KNOWN FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS Theatre producer, comedian and co-owner of Die Boer in Cape Town, Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck; television presenter, voice over artist, director and co-host of Jacaranda 94.2 The Drive show, Rozanne McKenzie; TikTok star Chané Grobler who boasts more than 2.5 million followers; Danelle Liebenberg ElFar, a local Afrikaans Muslim social media influencer who travels between South Africa and Egypt, as well as social media influencer and wife of Theo Mafikizolo Kgosinkwe, Vourné Kgosinkwe, were introduced as proud faces of this luxury brand, which consist of a range of ten undiluted fragrance oils in the most exquisite vintage bottles.

PROMOTED BY THE LOCAL ARTS Local artist Anna Catharina Kreatif was commissioned to paint 5 paintings to accompany the release of the collection to reflect the diversity of the brand and women amongst us and she outdid herself. The paintings can be viewed on www.tapputioils.co.za and is also available in notepads for all the romantic souls out there. Local musician and songwriter, Lonefield, composed the jingle that can be heard in the first advertisement, which was launched as the second part of the campaign.

INSPIRED BY THE WORLD’S FIRST FEMALE CHEMIST The brand’s name comes from Tapputi Belatekallim who is considered to be the world’s first recorded female chemist, a perfume-maker mentioned in a cuneiform tablet. Archaeologists found a record of her work in clay on an Assyrian cuneiform tablet dating back to 1200 BCE. in Babylonian Mesopotamia. As a royal perfume-maker, Tapputi wasn’t just the head of her own household (which is what “Belatekallim” means); she is spoken of as being an authority in her field and the official overseer of perfumery in the royal palace.

“The team at TAPPUTI believes in diversity, stand for women empowerment and support the local arts. We are all heads of our own households, many of us entrepreneurs or working women, mothers, wives, sisters, friends and have to fill so many shoes. So Tapputi just fitted our brand and identified with us as women on so many levels. Tapputi had a fragrance, a story. We have a fragrance, a story. Every woman has a fragrance and a story”, says director and owner, Alishia van Deventer. “Our next dream is to make TAPPUTI available nationwide through empowering women to be distributors, earn an income and create jobs.”

CREATED WITH PASSION AND DETERMINATION Van Deventer found these exquisite bottles in Egypt during one of her frequent visits to her daughter and decided to bring it to South Africa. With a strong passion for women empowerment, the arts and as a firm believer in diversity she worked endlessly to create the TAPPUTI brand and campaign.

“I am obsessed with perfume oils and also find it very hard to walk past a beautiful perfume bottle. So, I went and found 10 luxury oils that I know woman will love and combined it with a range of the most beautiful vintage perfume bottles I could find. We are excited for all South African women to experience our exquisite Tapputi. It took us long enough to get to this point”, she says. So, here’s to Tapputi, a genuinely inspirational icon for female perfumers, scent chemists and women like us that just cannot resist the scent of an incredible luxury perfume oil in a beautiful and exquisite vintage bottle. May the legacy of Tapputi Belatekallim inspire you.