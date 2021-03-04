Checklist of essentials you need when preparing for a new kitten or puppy

We all get excited by the idea of introducing a new 4-legged furry baby into our home. Remember, moving to a new home with a new family can cause stress for the animals, and it can certainly cause stress for you, too. You can make the transition easier on everyone by doing a little advanced planning: Stock up on supplies and prepare the things your pet will need in advance.

Establish house rules - work out your pet-care regimen in advance among the human members of your household.

Plan the arrival.

Prepare for housetraining.

Pet-proof your home.

Ensure that the animals are healthy before you bring them home. Here are a few tips that can help to prepare for their arrival and some essential products that you will require. Preparing for kittens: Build a maze by joining up the 3-way Y and straight tunnel! The zaTunnel is a fun toy that cats and small dogs will love to run through and hide in. Crinkle paper integrated into the tunnel entrances provide that bit of extra fun and temptation, along with a hanging ball near the centre hole.

The zaTunnel

A litter box is essential whether you have a garden or not. The zaHop-in Cat Litter Box reduces tracking of litter, while at the same time it does not create a closed smelly environment for your cat. The top entry litter tray is closed at the sides with the top featuring a grid that cats can hop onto as they leave the litter box, catching any litter attached to the cat's feet.

Don’t forget the cat litter to go into the littler box. 100 % natural organic fibre, CAT’S BEST Oko Plus is a pure natural product, produced from 100 % renewable organic fibre – raw material without artificial and chemical additives, using the finest organic fibres, which come from untreated, domestic fir and spruce wood. A bag can last one cat up to 10 months.

A small stainless steel feeding bowl. The Rogz Catz Bowlz with a non-skid silicone base has a shallow, wide design that accommodates a cat's short snout and long whiskers. If you are feeding your kitten we food, Bon Appetit Kitten Pate with Chicken has a finely ground texture, and is smooth like pate. Available in three flavours.

Preparing for puppies:

A treat toy which is customized for a growing puppy’s baby teeth will save you many pairs of shoes and socks. The KONG rubber toy is manufactured from natural rubber. Designed to meet the needs of a puppy’s 28-baby teeth, it helps teach appropriate chewing behavior while the erratic bounce makes it ideal for pups that just want to play.

Another item to have on hand for teething pups are teething treats. VetIQ HealthyTreats Teething Treats For Puppies with clove oil to soothe sore, irritated gums, it is sugar free and helps reduce unwanted & destructive chewing.

The growth of your puppy is extremely rapid in the early phase, so the energy requirement between 4 and 8 weeks of age is much higher than that of an adult dog. Puppy food is specially formulated to meet the requirements of the growing dog during the first few phases of life. It is important to follow the recommended feeding guidelines to ensure that your puppy gets the correct amount of nutrients and energy during this important time of its life. An anti-slip Stainless Steel bowl makes feeding easier.

All dogs love to do their business on the grass, which is why the synthetic grass on the Rex Dog Toilet Mat is perfect. This grassy patch is a 3-tiered doggie restroom perfect for patios and indoor use. The top is made of a soft artificial grass specifically designed to let liquid flow through. A grate keeps the grass dry and above any liquid. The collection tray holds up to 5 litres of liquid. Perfect if you live in an apartment, or for when you can't get home during the day.