Chic winter outfits fit for a fashion icon

Now that you’ve probably already packed away your tank tops and summer dresses, you might be feeling uninspired when looking at your wardrobe. However, despite the drop in temperatures and misty, dark evenings, this season does not mean you have to compromise your style. From prepping your outfits beforehand according to the weather to investing in key pieces, here’s how you can still look chic in winter.

Always check on mother nature While it may be pretty obvious, paying attention to the weather is crucial. No one likes travelling with unnecessary coats and beanies. Sure it’s a necessity to have them just in case, but it’s not needed all winter long. If you’ve kept your eye on the weather, you can dress accordingly and only wear what is necessary instead of your entire wardrobe. So instead of whipping out scarves and coats to throw over your printed shirts or collar shirts, opt for a thin layered piece such as a turtle neck or sweater vests. Pair with your cutest pair of jeans and knee-high boots. Printed shirts Make it Practical

Winter has finally dawned upon us, and it puts many of us in a pickle. From figuring out how to layer correctly to the sudden urge to wear joggers and loungewear all day, winter truly leaves us contemplating choosing a weather-appropriate outfit or a stylish one. Knee-high boots Don’t worry, though; we’re here to tell you that you can still live out your dreams as a chic fashion icon while still being practical. All you have to do is choose which pieces you’ll be packing away and which elements you’ll be relying on to keep you dry and warm this season. Blouses, shirts and boots are great items to have all year round; the only difference this season is that central heating is a must! This means insulating form within. So get ready to bring out your thermal leggings, camisoles and bodysuits because it’s their time to shine. Remember, just because it’s practical doesn’t mean you can’t step out looking chic. White blouse Feel the power in every step