Clicks introduces new personalised Supplement Recommender

Which vitamins and supplements are right for you? Now you can find out easily and quickly with the new Clicks Supplement Recommender. Understanding that everyone’s health and wellness goals are unique, Clicks has introduced its new Supplement Recommender - an online tool that provides personalised supplement recommendations to support optimal health and well-being.

Developed by a team of nutritionists and dieticians, the Clicks Supplement Recommender identifies health, lifestyle and behavioural factors associated with nutrition and health outcomes to generate supplement recommendations specifically for you. “While it is ideal to have a varied and healthy diet, we know we do not always eat as healthily as we should. If you aren’t eating a varied diet, it may be appropriate to consider a vitamin or supplement to support your particular requirements,” says Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Healthcare Officer. “As a trusted healthcare provider, we are excited to offer this convenient, easy-to-use tool as part of our commitment to supporting our customers on their wellness journey.”

The Clicks Supplement Recommender assessment only takes five minutes, and it reviews key factors such as stress levels, exercise, sleep patterns and more to identify which vitamins and supplements your body might be lacking. A personalised product bundle is then created especially for you. “Customers will be able to spend their supplement budget more effectively based on tailor-made advice suited to their individual wellness goals,” Wrigglesworth adds.

You can choose to have your vitamin and supplement recommendations delivered to your door; with online orders over R600 delivered at no cost. Alternatively, your parcel can be packed and ready for you to collect at a Clicks store of your choice or you can have you recommendation e-mailed to you for ease of purchase in store at a later stage. For more information, visit the new Clicks Supplement Recommender on wellness.clicks.co.za