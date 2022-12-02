Colour Your Plate with KOO season 2 crowns Mzansi’s latest cooking sensation

A South African household favourite and leading producer of canned and jarred goods, KOO has crowned Karen Van De Merwe as the season 2 winner of Colour Your Plate with KOO. The cooking sensation walked away with R75 000 in cash, a KOO hamper, Le-Creuset homeware items, a Nutri-bullet, Instant pot air-fryer, as well as a Kitchen aid and thermomixer. In addition, Van De Merwe will get the opportunity to be mentored by chef Reuben Riffle to sharpen her culinary skills and continue her journey to creating colourful, flavour-filled and nutritious meals.

“I am beyond elated to be crowned the winner of Colour Your Plate season 2. This journey has been an incredible experience for me and for the other contestants involved. As much as this was a competition, we were all united by our diverse yet uniform love for food, which has been a defining factor in our country’s cultural history,” said Van De Merwe. More than 1.4 million food enthusiasts tuned into the second season of Colour Your Plate with KOO to cheer for their favourite contestant and learn as much as they could about KOO-inspired balanced and nutritious meals. “We are incredibly proud of our Colour Your Plate with KOO season 2 winner. Karen showcased her impeccable culinary skills throughout the season, ultimately winning her the crown. Her win, and the participation of the other talented contestants this season, further entrenched our mandate of educating South African households on picking up better and healthier eating habits. Moreover, the beauty of our wonderful nation’s cultural diversity was highlighted through a common love for food, which has been a part of our heritage for many generations,” said Edna Mohale-Maphita, KOO marketing director.

The contestants showcased innovative and exciting ways to elevate Mzansi’s favourite dishes, using a plethora of KOO products that have been a part of South Africa’s heritage for generations. This has resulted in unorthodox savoury servings such as KOO Pilchards tempuras and KOO Samp & Beans pasta, to sweet treats such as pineapple tarts and corn custard. The show’s judges, who included internationally acclaimed chef Reuben Riffel and nutritionist Arthur Ramoroka together with a slew of celebrity guest judges, were impressed by the contestants’ culinary artistry. The culinary innovation inspired South Africans to incorporate fruit and vegetables into daily meals, while also educating Mzansi on fresh and fun ways to educate parents on how to introduce veggies to kids – cementing KOO’s nutritional value for the entire family. “This show has given us the opportunity to unearth the talented kitchen maestros that our rich country possesses, as well as elevate skills, talents and give exposure to food enthusiasts who are looking to better their lives and pursue their dreams,” added Mohale-Maphita.

