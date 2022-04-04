Corporate knitwear with street cred straight outta StyleMode

There’s not enough hours on a Winter day to head home from work, change, then head to your night out. These knitwear items from StyleMode are great for your office-to-groove type of day. Coupled with some knitwear styling secrets, they have put together some corporate looks with enough street cred to have all eyes on you at that night out.

Date Night Wednesdays Imagine not being able to bring the sexy to your date night because your winter office outfit couldn’t be a hybrid. A short cardigan jersey is what could easily turn that sexy outfit to a corporate look and vice versa. It pairs amazingly with knee high block heel boots and a velvet strap bodycon dress.

First Thursdays Turn Up For your intimate wine and art type of night, a rib-knit jersey is the best kept winter wardrobe secret. Paired with patent block chelsea boots and a high-waisted and pleated flared skater skirt, it is the perfect look for that board presentation and swaying to smooth sounds at the gallery. For a more formally acceptable look with some street cred, the rib-knit jersey also works well with a collared shirt. If you don’t feel like a skirt, try some high-waisted leather pants or black chinos because who says fashion is gendered.

Friday Night Dancefloor Nobody wants to miss out on a chance to try all their groove moves on a Friday night. So there won’t be any need to head home first to change, besides you’ll probably never go back out if you leave for home straight from the office. The fleur square neck jersey gives you the freedom to be a corporate baddie and within the streets. Once you style it with wide leg pants and your choice of combat boots, you have a look fit for boardrooms and lit rooms.

