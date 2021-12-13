Create the home you love & win with homechoice

For over 35 years, homechoice has helped South Africans create a home to love with top-quality homeware available on cash or affordable monthly payment terms to suit every budget. From exclusive homechoice bedding to top-of-the-line branded appliances, electronics and even fashion, homechoice has everything you need to make sure that this festive season is one to remember! Plus, if you order by 20 December 2021, you could be a millionaire by Christmas!

Shop now for a chance to be a millionaire by Christmas! Homechoice wants to make one lucky shopper a millionaire by Christmas! Simply shop before 20 December 2021 – every order gets you an entry into the lucky draw. Plus, you'll get free delivery on online cash orders over R800 when you check out at homechoice.co.za Shopping at homechoice is safe, quick and easy — and you can do it all from the safety and comfort of your own home! Browse over 2000 products online and order in minutes at homechoice.co.za or call 0861 466 324 for a friendly sales assistant to help you place your order.