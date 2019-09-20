Celebs are loving the sequins trend.

Sequins are no longer just reserved for night time but they make for the perfect daytime wear as well - so here's how you can dazzle in sequins at night, and during the day. In the afternoon:

The best way to rock sequins during the day is by pairing a sequin top with denim jeans and strappy sandals. Such a look can be completed with sunglasses and a carpetbag. Also, if you have a figure-hugging short sequin dress, you can wear it either as a dress, or a top. Just explore and have fun with it. Buy it now online for only R478.

Out and about clubbing at night:

We all know how beautifully sequins sparkle at night. For an outing at the club with friends, a wrap playsuit paired with sandals of your choice should be comfortable. You can add a denim jacket for a more cool look. Buy online for only R478.

For those who don’t want much attention but still want to stay on-trend, a sequin nail polish is your to-go item. Paint your nails with a clear polish and add the Ciate London mini paint pot nail polish - Sequin Mix Ring Master as the topcoat. Shop online now for only R69.

For those special events:

Another best way to dazzle in sequin is by wearing it as an evening gown. You can wear it at a gala dinner, a friend’s wedding, on the red carpet or at the matric dance. However, you need to careful with this and make sure you’re on top of your game.

Don’t be a bore, show some skin and opt for a dropback dress or a maxi gown with a long slit. Shop online now for R2,870