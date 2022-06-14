The foodie focus at Decorex Cape Town includes an interactive Jar Exchange for Ladles of Love, a restaurant inspired by African beadwork, live DJs at the Best Bar in the City, and a substantial “menu” of pop-up flavours and experiences.

FOOD XX JAR EXCHANGE Visit this interactive stand to participate in a Jar Swop initiative to donate preserved foods to Ladles of Love. Swop your full jar, and your story, for an empty jar to keep paying it forward. This concept comes from the “kitchen” of FOOD XX, a platform dedicated to women in food. FOOD XX is dedicated to empowering and celebrating women and the LGBTQIA+ community in the food and drinks industry.

The FOOD XX stand will be an exchange hub where anyone - and not just women - from all over the peninsula will come to swop a jar of their preserves with a card attached sharing the story and recipe of the food in the jar. If you don’t make your own preserves, you are welcome to donate the store-bought variety, with a shared anecdote as to why it’s your #fave – anything from jam to gherkins, pickled onions, beetroot, and even kimchi! Each donor will then receive an empty jar, courtesy of Consol. After Decorex Cape Town, the full jars of food will be donated to Ladles of Love. The recipe story cards will be compiled into an online archive and the exchange zone will be moved to Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront to keep the Jar Exchange going. See you (jar in hand) at the show! Photo @parisbphoto Styling @studio_h_ / @juwan_9

NJANO Experience this contemporary restaurant interior by moea design studio only at Decorex Cape Town. The studio was founded by Cassandra Twala and Johanna von Stein, with the intention of using design to honour all forms of life - the word moea, translated from Sesotho, means, air, wind or spirit. The studio works on architectural, interior design and creative consulting projects. “We ground ourselves in the visceral process of making and soar in the process of ideating and storytelling,” they say. Twala is also a 2022 ambassador for Decorex Africa.

To bring Njano to life, moea set about to design a restaurant space which takes a minimalistic approach to a traditionally maximalist African craﬅ. The use of beads and beadwork is the driving motif for form, repetition and collective structure. Expect larger-than-life beads that create striking visual landscapes. The menu is equally inspiring! BEST BAR IN THE CITY Winery of the Year for 2022, Spier’s award-wining vintages will be on offer, as live DJs pour out their sounds at this vibey central bar. As a catalyst for connection and networking, Decorex Africa aims to facilitate the interactions which lead to extraordinary ideas and innovative design.

POP-UP In true pop-up spirit(s), coffee, gin, and craft beer will make for surprise refreshment stations – we’re not saying who, when, or where, only that they’ll be there! The longer you linger, the less you’ll miss! SHOW DATES

16 - 19 June 2022 SHOW TIMES Thursday 10am - 6pm

Friday + Saturday 10am - 6pm Sunday 10am - 5pm VENUE

CTICC, Convention Square, 1 Lower Long Street, Cape Town, South Africa BOOK Get your tickets online via iTickets: itickets.co.za/events or at the door.

For more information about Decorex: Please visit decorex.co.za contact +27 (0)11 549 8300 or email [email protected]