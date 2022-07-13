Decorex Joburg is back and set to wow visitors!

Decorex JHB will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 28-31 July 2022.

Think big-name brands like Samsung, Plascon, ASUS, Spier, Belgotex, Takealot, Decobella, Cosentino and more. Here’s your Decorex Joburg “how-to” on navigating this essential decor and design event! On the Foodie front: The Samsung Cooking Theatre

Stirring up the gourmet scene in the most stylish kitchen in Sandton, star chefs will demonstrate the flavour power of select dishes. The theatre is kitted out with the finest appliances, informed by the latest trends and is brought to life by Careline Living Spaces. Live food demos will be staged by a line-up of celeb chefs. Njano Bright lemony yellow in bold monochrome will beckon you to the Njano eatery created by Cassandra Twala of moea design. The striking scheme is inspired by African beadwork – here is has been vastly scaled up into an over-stated wonderland.

Trend Kitchen brought to you by Cosentino This area gathers everything needed to elevate a kitchen – whether it’s the most creative space in the house or your home’s place of immense comfort. It is realised by Eurofit Kitchens and Cupboards using Cosentino’s slick surfacing products. Be sure to add it to your checklist. KSA Kitchen Trend Project by Franke, PG Bison, MOT, Grass & Salvocorp

Each kitchen company has been challenged to showcase, in a trend-forward way, how melamines and laminates can be used to create high-end, sophisticated kitchen aesthetics through the use of colour, texture and material combinations. Home is where Decorex Joburg is…

“Shop the Look” by George & Mason, exclusive to Takealot Takealot jumps off your computer screen and into the physical world with this shoppable apartment that blurs the lines between e-commerce and bricks-and-mortar. It’s in-context inspiration for functional, pleasurable living. This space taps into our desire for intimacy and contextual commerce. Outdoor Retreat by Bloc Outdoor and Creative Stone

A home is always more than just a house. And for those whose homes include gardens, how you shape and design your outside spaces elevates the comfort of your home. Our Outdoor Retreat plots the deepening integration of plants into our properties. Bathroom Project by WOMAG In the Bathroom Design Project, we explore trends in surfaces and fixtures, sanware and taps, decor and accessories, and the rise of smart technologies with the intention of exploring the evolution of personal and sanitary comfort.

100% Fabulous Africa’s leading product design showcase 100% Design Africa presented by ASUS is located within Decorex Joburg. Expect new furniture designs and pieces from a range of local exhibitors as well as key features steered and commissioned by 100% Design Africa’s Bielle Bellingham, namely, 100% Weave, 100% Chair and 100% Radical Transparency, which is curated by Lana Fredericks. The latter received the Best Stand award at Decorex Cape Town, because it transports the viewer into a highly edited, inspiring world of artisanal glass. Let There Be Light brought to you by Lighting Warehouse

Decorex Joburg 2022 is excited to bring you the latest innovations in residential decorative lighting in the curated display – Let there be Light brought to you by lighting specialists The Lighting Warehouse – SA’s leading independent lighting retailer. This installation will showcase their latest range of top-quality lighting sourced locally and from around the globe. They offer the best value for money on guaranteed lighting solutions and strive to provide the best advice for your lighting requirements to help you light up your world. The Garage of the Future It’s 2022, you’re headed home, and as you pull up to your garage designed by architect Theo Bothma and built by Jozi Customs. You are welcomed by a cladded tunnel formed in engineered materials by Cosentino and Plascon on trend paint colours. You drive in over Quartz Carpet and park to be greeted by an aesthetic colour palette incapsulating the mood of modern living. The garage is not just for your car anymore. It is becoming a vehicle showcase and experience zone, replete with designer seating – in this case a lounging area by Donald Nxumalo Interior Design – that makes for heaven for metalheads. For the show, leading automotive design is included, and the new Audi e-tron will be on display – it’s the next level electric car.

Surface Bar brought to you by SapienStone and Pro Quartz featuring Spier Introducing the Surface Bar: a showcase of the latest state-of-the-art, luxurious decorative surfaces, ﬁttings and trimmings catered speciﬁcally for the corporate, hospitality and residential decor markets. Here we will display the most cutting-edge surfaces and materials for 2022, and launch a brand-new product showcased in fresh and unexpected ways.

On Point Palettes Keen to find out what colours will be trending for interiors and exteriors of homes, hotels or hospitals? Annually, Plascon develops forward-thinking palettes that captures the zeitgeist. For forecasts of colourways and clever combinations designed to create freshness, visit Plascon’s colourful presence. You’ll be able to choose the colours you love and buy tester pots to take home. Trend Day

On 30 July 2022, show curators Theo Bothma and Bielle Bellingham will give an in-depth, insightful presentation on upcoming trends in the VIP lounge. A ticket includes the talk, access to the show, and refreshments afterwards. The Summit, presented by ASUS Following a successful day of talks and presentations in Cape Town, the Joburg Summit presents a line-up of international and African changemakers who will shift your mindset and orient it towards the bright future of our continent. This includes a keynote presentation by IKEA’s research lab. The Summit presented by ASUS takes place on 29 July 2022 alongside Decorex Joburg. A Summit ticket also gives you access to the show.

Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online in advance to avoid the queues. Tickets are available via iTickets or at the venue. For more information visit www.decorex.co.za, contact +27 (0)11 549 8300 or email [email protected]. Follow Decorex on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/decorexafrica/ - @decorexafrica

Twitter: https://twitter.com/decorexSA - @decorexSA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decorexafrica/ - @decorexafrica Blog: https://decorex.co.za/blog/