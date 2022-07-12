DIY made easy with Loot's specials

Whether you're building your little ones a treehouse, putting together a bookshelf or exploring the universe of sculpture artworks, Loot's specials are your best bet for efficient tools. For a season that’s freezing cold, warm up to the idea of some bonding time by embarking on a new DIY project with a selection of quite efficient tools from Loot.

Workshop in a box Any DIY project needs a variety of tools with a difference in size. The Tradequip tool kit from Loot offers a 70-piece selection for your next fixing or building project. Manufactured explicitly for household DIY escapades, this tool kit comes in a metal cantilever box for easy carry. Find your matching screwdrivers, plier and more with the best DIY purchases at low prices. For a much bigger option to sizes for a wrench, the Tork Craft Wrench is available at affordable prices from Loot.

Release the creative Loot has in-store the Tradeweld welding machine at affordable prices for anything from beefing up security to taking up a new art hobby. The device is portable and lightweight, which makes it easy for any size of sculpture you want to build, from small wire ones to bigger metallic figures. Due to its less power consumption feature, it is perfect for all the household work. Beef up your mom’s security by fixing up her gate or add a burglar guard to your little one’s window with the efficiency of this welding machine. DIY days can become much lighter with the Ryobi mitre saw from Loot. It comes with a dust extraction outlet and bag for efficient dust collection.

Power up It’s easy to give up on your grandest DIY projects during loadshedding. At Loot, the cordless Bosch drill kit is available for you to use anytime of day, with the power on or off. The hand-portable drill comes with a charger for those dark hours. It also has changeable brushes for easy maintenance and serviceability. Power up with the perfect tool. To drill precisely spaced holes or to bore to exact depths, the Ryobi drill press can be lowered, raised or swivelled at 360⁰.

