Don’t miss out on the StyleMode.co.za Big Summer Sale. You can save up to 75% off on women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, accessories and selected fragrances. Now is the time to ensure your wardrobe is set with the latest styles and trends, ensuring you have the look that leaves a lasting impression for every occasion. The sale ends soon to be sure to shop now, while stocks lasts. T&Cs apply. Butterfly Print Shift Dress in Navy Blue NOW R292 This Summer staple navy blue butterfly and floral print shift dress from Stella Morgan features a sleeveless, round neck, back zip.

Blue Floral Print Wrap Dress

NOW R324

A floral print wrap dress from Brave Soul is the perfect little blue dress to kick off 2021. Featuring a diagonal button-down look with a self tie belt, ruffle hem and flutter sleeves.

Ringer Style Blue and White Striped T-shirt Dress

NOW R162

This T-shirt dress from Brave Soul features contrast detail on the cuff and neck. Above the knee, relaxed fit. Pair with sneakers for a quick essential run. Also available in White/Black.

Broderie Anglaise Bardot Top in Mustard

NOW R299

Be bright and date ready in this Anglaise Bardot top from Brave Soul, featuring tie front, half sleeves, elasticated neckline and cuffs. Pair with jeans and stilettos and you’re ready to go.

Tie Strap Frill Button Through Bodysuit

NOW R149

This Brave Soul tie strap frill button through bodysuit that can be worn for work or leisure. Tie straps can be adjusted, button through, snap closure. for a laid-back yet stylish look, featuring a snap closure. Available in red and black.

Loose Fit Boxy Top

NOW R194

Feel cool in summer with this loose fit, linen blend top by Style Mode's private label. Available in stone and white.

Boobtube Front Tie Top in Tropical Print

NOW R149

Miss Mode's relaxed boob tube top in tropical print is ideal for a casual poolside look. Also available in plus size.

Off -The-Shoulder Dress

NOW R284

Bardot off-the-shoulder style dress by La Mode features a fit and flare look with elasticated waist. Easy to wear. Available in Dusty Pink and Fatigue. Available in regular and plus size.

Sleeveless Tier Midaxi

NOW R305

Classic navy stripe linen blend flare dress with soft stripes in blue hues can be worn day to night. Available in regular and plus sizes.

Frilly Top

NOW R194

Peplum style frilly top by Mode Curve has a loose fit and 3/4 sleeves. Complete this everyday casual look with a pair of jeans. Available in regular and plus size.