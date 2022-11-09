Easy, summer breezy, the StyleMode way

Fashion and a dash of colour go together like day drinking and relaxing during the festive season - and that season is steadily approaching quickly, as the weather gets warmer. End-of-year fatigue is hitting way too close to home, and looking stylish and planning OOTDs is the last thing on anyone's mind. To welcome everyone's fave season the fashionista way, StyleMode has selected the most effortless, stylish and affordable fits that would work for all occasions this Summer.

“I just threw this on” There is no denying that summertime is when everyone wants to be comfortable at the office without feeling under-dressed and present their most stylish sweat-proof, effortless look without giving the impression that you just threw it on. StyleMode has saved the day again by creating a few OOTD ideas for simple, comfortable outfits you can wear to the office. Shirt Dresses are versatile and can be worn by any body type, providing an elegant start to your week. Wednesdays seem to be the most challenging day of the week, and burnout always feels so real. At this point, you may think that trying to find something to wear that fits your body comfortably while still being cool sounds like rocket science, but there's no need for panic when Miss Mode caters to all your fashion needs.

A Golfer Dress, which can be found in various colours, is precisely what you need to ease you into the long year you have been through and to make it to Wednesday. Then comes everyone’s favourite f-word, other than fashion, FRIYAY! End your week with a stunning LaMode soft Satin Fuchsia Shirt Dress. This will allow you to reach maximum comfort and create that Friday feeling you’ve been waiting for since Sunday evening.

The co-ord It’s that time of the year when the summer weddings are piling up, those end-of-year functions are approaching and everyone loves a co-ord. Not only is this an effective way of styling, but it's also an age-old fashion staple that's made its comeback in the fashion world. It’s easy to put on, you look chic and put together in a way that feels effortless without breaking the bank. After all, when the temperatures rise and the sun shows no mercy, who doesn’t want to feel comfortable and cool? And most importantly, your bank balance will thank you This one is an outfit that will have you position yourself right into your Barbie era, and either way, you will be the room's focus. We are talking about an outfit with pieces that can be worn together or separately. This season's wardrobe must-haves include a Square-necked Cropped Top paired with Barbie Pink Straight Leg Suit Pants.

We shoot content on Sundays while driving to markets or driving out with no specific destination. Right? A downtime co-ord you never knew you needed is Miss Mode's cropped Tank Top, paired with a Wide Leg Culotte Pants, both in the colour cream. It's the perfect zen piece while still giving fashion icon.

Never forget to accessorise You can never go wrong with a stunning statement piece. In this case, as summer permits, all the outfits listed above can be complemented with either a Classic Fedora by Tessa Design or an Early Sunset Hat by Roxy. Your fit will be complete with class and elegance, regardless of whether you're trying to look extra or not. Finally, complete your look with a Coconut 1 Sandal by ViaBeach, which can be purchased in Nude or Black.