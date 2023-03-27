EcoFlow’s new power stations can help save small businesses

With frequent power outages becoming a common occurrence in South Africa, it’s important to have a reliable power source that you can count on. Don’t let power cuts disrupt your life or work. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is a sustainable energy solutions company that has built a strong reputation as a tech-savvy power provider for consumers who need electricity where none exists. Having empowered more than two million people in more than 100 markets across the globe, EcoFlow’s arrival in the country has come at a time when small and micro businesses need a solution. Cue the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series. Bringing power to people

Brimming with state-of-the-art technology, all three power stations are equipped with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries that last 3 000 charge cycles or the equivalent of 10 years of regular use. They are all also capable of achieving a full charge in 80 minutes thanks to EcoFlow’s patented X-Stream technology. This makes them perfect for entrepreneurs running small that are being severely hit by loadshedding. One of the key benefits of the EcoFlow DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series is their portability. These power stations are compact and lightweight with the DELTA 2 weighing 12kg, while the RIVER 2 Max weighs 6.1kg and the RIVER2 weighs a paltry 3.5kg. This makes them easy to transport to different locations as needed. This is especially useful for small businesses that may need to move their operations to different sites during load shedding. The DELTA 2, a home office specialist

As EcoFlow’s flagship product on the South African market, the DELTA 2 is a robust energy solution that gives consumers a taste of energy independence. Sporting LiFePO4 batteries and weighing just 12kg, the DELTA 2 has enough capacity to comfortably deal with long power outages and professional work. If you found yourself in stage 8 load shedding for example, the DELTA 2 could comfortably power your laptop and 12 other devices for multiple consecutive load shedding blocks. Using the EcoFlow Solar Charge attachments, a full charge can be achieved in as little as three hours. The RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max, power anytime, anywhere For consumers with less onerous backup power needs, the RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max are perfect entry points into the world of portable power stations. The RIVER 2 has a capacity of 256Wh, a rated output of 300W (X-boost 600W) and five power outlets. Its larger cousin, the RIVER 2 Max can generate a rated output of 500W (X-boost 1000W) with a capacity of 512W and has nine outlets. Both have a lifespan of 3 000 charges beyond 80% which translates to roughly a decade of use. The RIVER 2 Max, which only weighs 6kg, features a potential full recharge time of under an hour when plugged into an AC wall socket and EcoFlow power stations can also be recharged by 12V/24V car adapters. Similarly, the lightweight RIVER 2, 3kg, can also achieve a full charge when plugged into an AC wall socket but will take just three hours using the solar charge attachments.

Overflowing with features Both the EcoFlow DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series come with a burnished LCD screen that displays real-time power usage and battery life, making it easy to keep track of your power usage. They are also built to work perfectly in the toughest conditions, including extreme temperatures and rough terrain. This combined with their portability means that businesses that do not need fixed premises, do not need to be rooted to one space that way they would be with an inverter. The DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series also feature a range of charging options making them as flexible as the new world of work is. All EcoFlow products also offer a range of safety features, including surge protection, short circuit protection, and temperature control. This helps protect the power stations and the devices connected to them, ensuring they remain safe and functional even during periods of high demand.

As a small business owner, being subject to the whims of the power utility’s load shedding schedule is not a recipe for success. With EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series, you can help safeguard your business and take power back into your own hands. EcoFlow's DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series ranges are available for purchase from authorised dealers across South Africa and directly from the official website. The recommended retail prices: