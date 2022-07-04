Elevate your mood with dopamine dressing

The weather might be gloomy but there's no reason for you to be too. Brighten both your mood and your style with a few styling tips from StyleMode.

Dopamine dressing, you ask? This is a form of expression based on a combination of really dope outfits and some cool colours. This new fashion trend is the perfect way to lift your mood post pandemic. As we all know, art imitates life, and when you dress in bright, uplifting colours, does it not suddenly feel as if you can take on the world with just ONE outfit?

Here are a few tips on how to add some colour to your life with the "Dopamine" range from StyleMode. It's simple, add some colour to your life and everything will be A-okay.

The brand has provided a few ideas on how you could style some cool colours and add a little tenderness to your day.