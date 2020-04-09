Enjoy cooking at home this Easter with these great kitchen items

Celebrations, food and family are what comforts us during this time of celebration. Get cooking this Easter and be prepared to take on any dish. Leave your family and friends wanting more and prepare the perfect dish with these great items.

Everyday Carbon Steel Roaster



No roast is perfect without the right dish to cook it in. Say goodbye to food sticking to your dish and say hello to this lightweight roasting tin. Made from carbon steel, it offers you not only a non-stick surface but also a durable interior and exterior making it easier to release your food. Buy now for only R501 at Loot.co.za





Instant Pot 7 in 1 multi-cooker





Turn into a home chef in no time at all with the instant pot 7 in 1 multi-cooker. Voted as the world’s best multi-cooker, the instant pot duo combines seven kitchen appliances in one. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, and yoghurt maker, all in one appliance. Controlling a range of 14 smart cooking programmes, it not only saves you time and space in the kitchen, but you’ll start to feel like Jamie Oliver. Get cooking for only R1 949 at Loot.co.za





Eetrite Just White Porcelain Dinner Set





Dine-in style with the 20 piece Eetrite White Porcelain Dinner Set. Have your family and guests experience a modern and classy, yet, contemporary meal this Easter. Its simplicity will provide the perfect presentation for any food you choose to serve. Compliment your table setting for only R549 at Loot.co.za





Maxwell & Williams Epicurious Round Casserole (2.6l | White)





Turn heads at the table with the Epicurious Round Casserole dish. Its practical design for oven-to-table style recipes is the perfect bakeware for any occasion. Made from quality porcelain with a glossy white interior and contemporary handles, it’s microwave, oven, dishwasher & freezer safe. Whether you choose to take it out of the kitchen or leave it on tabletops, why not show off it at your next gathering. Buy now for only R343 at Loot.co.za





Bibby's Kitchen - The Essence Of Good Food









Create delicious meals with the help of Bibby’s Kitchen’s recipe book and celebrate vibrant, and flavoursome food with strong Middle Eastern and Mediterranean influences. The recipes support a cook-from-scratch philosophy, guided by the intuitive prompting of seasonality, solid flavourings and visual appeal – from vegan to vegetarian, soulful soups, slow food and simple suppers to pantry staples that make everyday meals easy and effortless. Delight yourself in the essence of good food, articulates for only R310 at Loot.co.za





Sodastream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker





Turn ordinary tap water into sparkling water in an instant and make your own fizz drinks in the comfort of your home. Quench your thirst with The Sodastream Genesis sparkling water maker that fits into any kitchen space, for only R799 at Loot.co.za





Mellerware Vitality Air Fryer with Timer





Save your time and cook a simple and hassle-free meal for your family. Available from our lockdown essentials shop, The Mellerware Vitality Air Fryer only needs a small amount of oil, making it a healthy option to cook a variety of great tasting foods. With a 2.6 Litre capacity, a 30-minute timer and variable temperature settings ranging from 80-200 degree, you’ll be cooking in no time. Get yours for R1 199 at Loot.co.za





Maxwell and Williams Stemless Red Wine Glasses





Wine and dine in style with a more modern and classy generation of glassware. Look no further than Vino which combines contemporary tastes with timeless functionality. Available from our lockdown essentials shop, Vino will help you serve in style, whether you’re looking to serve wine or whisky, champagne or curacao. Buy now for only R286 for a set of 6 at Loot.co.za





