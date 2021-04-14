Escape the chill this season with StyleMode

As parts of the Northern Hemisphere prepare themselves for ‘Hot Girl Summer’, many South Africans are getting ready for colder days as winter makes its way to the Southern Hemisphere. While winter may put a damper on spirits, making the switch from your summer fits to a winter wardrobe doesn’t have to be dreadful. For some of us, saying goodbye to our favourite summer outfits, whether it be a skirt or dress, can be an exciting step in preparing for the new season, whereas others may find it a daunting task. Since the primary motivation is to stay warm while we embrace the colder days, many feel the need to throw on whatever is most accessible and cosy and call it a day. Well, don’t worry, we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to ditch the midi dresses and wrap dresses just because it’s winter. We’ve got one word for you, ‘layering’! Yes, you read that right. When it comes to those colder, crisp days, layering should become second nature. And, guess what? Just because it’s freezing outside doesn’t mean you have to kiss your style or aesthetic goodbye. Instead, all it means is that we all have to adapt and think more creatively when styling our outfits. Midi Dress The Preppy Look

2021 has seen its fair share of fashion trends, and one that had stood out this year has got to be the ‘preppy’ look. From rugby shirts to tennis skirts, the preppy style has seen a rebirth in the fashion industry. While it may seem simple, thanks to evolving aesthetics, the preppy look has slowly made its way back into fashion lovers wardrobes.

Now you’re probably wondering how can you turn a twist dress or shift dress you’ve had for ages into a preppy outfit suitable for winter; here’s how: Your dress is the base of the outfit; all you need to do is layer it up. Pop a cropped crew neck or sweatshirt over the dress, whip out some fresh white sneakers with white socks, and you’re good to go.

Dark Academia

Centred around writing, poetry, and classic and gothic architecture, the ‘dark academia’ aesthetic has seen growing popularity on Tik Tok and Tumblr. Capturing a sense of nostalgia for a life that’s never we’ve never had, the trend has become a hyper-curated and hyper-performed aesthetic.

Rooted on fantasy and escape, the dark academia aesthetic is easily accessible with items you may already own. All you need is a classic trench coat, vintage cable-knit sweaters, and a plethora of cardigans to embrace the trend. Layer it with a black dress or skirt, and you’re ready to embrace and submerge yourself in your daydreams and fantasies.

The Teddy Coat

Cosy and chic, the teddy coat is a fashion staple each for winter and this year’s no different. As more and more fashion brands remove fur from their collections, the demand for faux fur has become increasingly popular amongst fashion lovers.

The coat is the perfect example of a true classic; the coat has made a comeback every year and retains its popularity. While the silhouette itself hasn’t changed, the coat has evolved with the trends.

Practical, comfortable and stylish, you can easily pair it with trousers, jeans or even a dress. With the ‘oversized’ trend becoming more and more popular, the teddy coat is the perfect canvas to play and experiment with different outfit looks, cementing its place as a seasonal go-to for many.

