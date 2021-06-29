Eskort raises a glass to charity
Share this article:
Eskort is built on the foundation of passion and commitment. Moving beyond business and helping uplift communities through the education of the youth.
They’ve partnered with esteemed sculptor and painter Claudette Schreuders to help turn bottles of wine into works of art. Her creative contribution comes in the form of a series of prints reflecting the everyday life of Africa’s society, and these will dress 6 bottles of a decadent Pinotage 2017 RESERVE produced and bottled by award winning wine cellar, Saronsberg.
Help Eskort build the foundation of your nation - complete your wine collection with the limited edition Saronsberg Pinotage RESERVE - Liberi.
Eskort has also partnered with Atterbury Trust to distribute the proceeds of the wine sales for the education of South Africa’s youth and other cultural upliftment projects. The collector’s case of the limited wine is available at R1188 per case (R198 per bottle).
To order, contact Leonika Peret on [email protected] or 0123454452. Visit our website for more information: eskort.com/news/eskort-raises-a-glass-to-charity-2/