Essentials for new baby hospital bag

The arrival of a new baby comes with many emotions - and although it is super exciting, you also need to be practical and ensure that you have everything that a newborn baby needs.

We have compiled a list of a few essentials that you need to have to prepare for your baby.

A Hospital Readiness Pack is vitally important for mums who have just given birth - either naturally or by cesarean section. It includes everything a new mom needs to ensure that the period of after-birth bleeding is managed discretely and hygienically. The pack includes 2 packets of pads, 2 packs of panties and 1 pack of linen savers.

A double rechargeable breast pump is perfect for pumping breast milk. Double pumping saves time and helps to increase production, while single pumping can easily be done on one side while feeding baby on the other.

A seamless drop cup nursing bra that is comfortable and offers support is the critical element that will make the difference between a good and a "great" nursing bra. Select a soft breathable microfiber fabric that moulds to your changing body, providing maximum comfort and support. A one handed clasp release allows for easy access to your breasts for an easy breastfeeding experience.

To carry and pack all your baby’s feeding and changing items you will need a changing bag that has enough space and pockets to carry moms essentials and keep everything neatly organized and within reach.

A baby backpack is another nifty essential for you to carry all your baby necessities while shopping or travelling.

Swaddling your new baby helps them feel safe, snug, and secure, just like when they were in mummy’s tummy. Wrapping them up with their arms close to their chest helps reduce the startle reflex, allowing them and the rest of the family to enjoy a peaceful sleep.

Keep green and baby happy with a silky muslin bamboo receiver blanket. Bamboo muslin is naturally hypoallergenic and perfect as a year-round blanket.

Take the stress out of worrying about what baby needs by getting a New Born Baby Kit. This includes Pampers New Baby nappies, Pampers Baby Wipes (4x64), Johnson's Baby Oil (200ml), Johnson's Baby Soap, Johnson's Baby Conditioner (300ml, Johnson's Baby Pink Lotion (100ml), and Johnson's Baby Shampoo (300ml).

It’s also a good plan to stock up on disposable nappies before baby comes home.

Keep baby’s bum dry and free of nappy rash by using Bepanthen Nappy Care Ointment.

Your baby doesn’t need much at first — just nutrients, warmth, and you. All they’re going to be doing is sleeping and eating.