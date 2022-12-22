Experience perfection: Win with Glamour & Moyoko Professional

Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Moyoko Professional tools have all been developed with the highest specifications available to meet the needs of stylists and consumers alike.

Moyoko Professional: The latest viral sensation

The Magnitude Blowbrush is the latest release from Moyoko Professional’s hot-tool collection, and became an overnight sensation! Get a salon blow-wave from the comfort of your home:

The Hailo hairbrush is truly one-of-a-kind, boasting a unique patented design and a gorgeous metallic finish. Luxury in the palm of your hand, where luxury meets functionality:

What more could you possibly need? The Proglider Kit gives you everything you need and more to give yourself a salon-quality styling experience!

Prize value: R4 450

Instagram: @moyoko_professional

WIN! WIN! WIN!

One lucky reader stands a change of winning Moyoko Professional: 1x Magnitude Blowbrush, 1x Hailo Hairbrush, 1x Blush Pink Proglider Kit valued at R4 450.

Competition Terms and Conditions apply:

  • Entrants should not be younger than 18 years old.
  • Entrants must supply full name and contact details along with their submissions.
  • Winners will be chosen at random.
  • If the winner cannot be contacted, the prizes will be reassigned.
  • The judges’ decision is final.
  • Competition prizes are not transferable and no cash alternatives are allowed.
  • Competition is only open to South African residents.
  • This competition will close December 29, 2022.

