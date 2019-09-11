South Hill Vineyards Pic: Supplied

An hour's drive south of Cape Town past Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, on the way to the coastal town of Hermanus lies the Overberg town of Grabouw. The town is surrounded by the Hottentot Hollands, Kogelberg and Groenberg mountain ranges to form the cool mountain plateau of the Elgin Valley. And situated on the south eastern side of this Valley, lies South Hill Vineyards.

Elgin Valley is fast becoming known for not just its top cool climate producing wine route, but also a romantic destination wedding region as well as the outdoor adventure capital of South Africa.

A background in hotels, restaurants and property development and a huge passion for wine prompted the King family to create this contemporary, accessible, boutique wine farm.

Together with their dedicated team, South Hill Vineyards continually strives to build onto this unique offering.

Pristine vineyards which produce top quality cool climate grapes & wines; accommodation offering a luxury farm-stay experience; an art gallery of continually changing local art; a space for creating unique personalized functions & weddings and a restaurant serving delicious bistro country style meals – South Hill Vineyards really is all about creating Cool Taste Experiences.



South Hill mist over the vineyards. Picture: Supplied

South Hill Restaurant

South Hill strives to create the quintessential neighbourhood restaurant, somewhere to kick back and relax – enjoy a leisurely breakfast, a generous country style lunch or to celebrate special times – a romantic meal, wedding, birthday lunch or make merry with a glass of your favourite South Hill wine.

This is the kind of place you can feel comfortable coming with a group of friends or the entire family for long, lazy breakfasts & lunches with lashings of our delicious cool climate award winning wines.

French doors open onto spacious lawns which provide loads of space to have a game of croquet, kids & dogs to run, or to sip and savour a glass of crisp, cool climate wine overlooking an amazing sunset.

Wherever possible ingredients are sourced from the kitchen herb & vegetable garden and local suppliers. The menu includes generous,

delicious country platters and tapas accompanied with homemade breads and relishes. Daily specials and Sunday Feast lunches ensure seasonal variety.

With South Hill wines sold at cellar door prices to take home or enjoy at the table; great quality, healthy fresh food and our knowledgeable, friendly and happy team – you are in for a treat.

South Hill vineyards. Picture: Supplied

South Hill Gallery

Situated in the restaurant space and showcasing an eclectic collection of contemporary South African art representing a number of established and emerging artists, South Hill offers a variety of artworks that include paintings, small and large scale sculptures, photography, ceramics and mixed medium works as well as selected conceptual work.

Exhibitions are created to provide a market both for the represented artist and collector with artworks offering investment potential at affordable prices.

South Hill Gallery’s current permanent installation is the Barrel Art Collection. Conceptualised by South Hill owner Kevin King’s passion for both wine and art, the main focus highlights the synergy between art and wine making.

The result is phenomenal and the positive reaction a true testament to the imagination, individuality and innovative edge the artists have given to create this the first Barrel Art Collection.

South Hill values the important role of artists in South Africa and aims to continue providing platforms and inspiration for artists to receive exposure and opportunities to showcase their creativity.

For selected professional artists and suitable for solo or small group shows, South Hill is available to hire. For enquiries or to send submissions of your work, please contact [email protected]

Open 7 days a week for art viewings and wine tastings, the South Hill Restaurant serves breakfasts from 08h00, lunches until 16h00 and wine tastings until 17h00.

Pretoria residents can sample a taste of South Hill Vineyards’ cool taste experiences right on their doorstep when they come to town with SA’s largest travelling wine show – the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show – taking place from 3 to 5 October at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.

WIN:





South Hill and the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show are giving one lucky reader the opportunity to win a South Hill hamper by answering this easy question: In which valley is South Hill Vineyards located?



The hamper consists of:

2 Bottles South Hill Sauvignon Blanc

2 Bottles South Hill Rose

2 Bottles South Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

Two General Admission tickets to the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show Name Email Phone Afghanistan +93 Albania +355 Algeria +213 American Samoa +1 Andorra +376 Angola +244 Anguilla +1 Antigua & Barbuda +1 Argentina +54 Armenia +374 Aruba +297 Ascension Island +247 Australia +61 Austria +43 Azerbaijan +994 Bahamas +1 Bahrain +973 Bangladesh +880 Barbados +1 Belarus +375 Belgium +32 Belize +501 Benin +229 Bermuda +1 Bhutan +975 Bolivia +591 Bosnia & Herzegovina +387 Botswana +267 Brazil +55 British Indian Ocean Territory +246 British Virgin Islands +1 Brunei +673 Bulgaria +359 Burkina Faso +226 Burundi +257 Cambodia +855 Cameroon +237 Canada +1 Cape Verde +238 Caribbean Netherlands +599 Cayman Islands +1 Central African Republic +236 Chad +235 Chile +56 China +86 Christmas Island +61 Cocos (Keeling) Islands +61 Colombia +57 Comoros +269 Congo - Brazzaville +242 Congo - Kinshasa +243 Cook Islands +682 Costa Rica +506 Croatia +385 Cuba +53 Curaçao +599 Cyprus +357 Czechia +420 Côte d’Ivoire +225 Denmark +45 Djibouti +253 Dominica +1 Dominican Republic +1 Ecuador +593 Egypt +20 El Salvador +503 Equatorial Guinea +240 Eritrea +291 Estonia +372 Ethiopia +251 Falkland Islands +500 Faroe Islands +298 Fiji +679 Finland +358 France +33 French Guiana +594 French Polynesia +689 Gabon +241 Gambia +220 Georgia +995 Germany +49 Ghana +233 Gibraltar +350 Greece +30 Greenland +299 Grenada +1 Guadeloupe +590 Guam +1 Guatemala +502 Guernsey +44 Guinea +224 Guinea-Bissau +245 Guyana +592 Haiti +509 Honduras +504 Hong Kong SAR China +852 Hungary +36 Iceland +354 India +91 Indonesia +62 Iran +98 Iraq +964 Ireland +353 Isle of Man +44 Israel +972 Italy +39 Jamaica +1 Japan +81 Jersey +44 Jordan +962 Kazakhstan +7 Kenya +254 Kiribati +686 Kosovo +383 Kuwait +965 Kyrgyzstan +996 Laos +856 Latvia +371 Lebanon +961 Lesotho +266 Liberia +231 Libya +218 Liechtenstein +423 Lithuania +370 Luxembourg +352 Macau SAR China +853 Macedonia +389 Madagascar +261 Malawi +265 Malaysia +60 Maldives +960 Mali +223 Malta +356 Marshall Islands +692 Martinique +596 Mauritania +222 Mauritius +230 Mayotte +262 Mexico +52 Micronesia +691 Moldova +373 Monaco +377 Mongolia +976 Montenegro +382 Montserrat +1 Morocco +212 Mozambique +258 Myanmar (Burma) +95 Namibia +264 Nauru +674 Nepal +977 Netherlands +31 New Caledonia +687 New Zealand +64 Nicaragua +505 Niger +227 Nigeria +234 Niue +683 Norfolk Island +672 North Korea +850 Northern Mariana Islands +1 Norway +47 Oman +968 Pakistan +92 Palau +680 Palestinian Territories +970 Panama +507 Papua New Guinea +675 Paraguay +595 Peru +51 Philippines +63 Poland +48 Portugal +351 Puerto Rico +1 Qatar +974 Romania +40 Russia +7 Rwanda +250 Réunion +262 Samoa +685 San Marino +378 Saudi Arabia +966 Senegal +221 Serbia +381 Seychelles +248 Sierra Leone +232 Singapore +65 Sint Maarten +1 Slovakia +421 Slovenia +386 Solomon Islands +677 Somalia +252 South Africa +27 South Korea +82 South Sudan +211 Spain +34 Sri Lanka +94 St. Barthélemy +590 St. Helena +290 St. Kitts & Nevis +1 St. Lucia +1 St. Martin +590 St. Pierre & Miquelon +508 St. Vincent & Grenadines +1 Sudan +249 Suriname +597 Svalbard & Jan Mayen +47 Swaziland +268 Sweden +46 Switzerland +41 Syria +963 São Tomé & Príncipe +239 Taiwan +886 Tajikistan +992 Tanzania +255 Thailand +66 Timor-Leste +670 Togo +228 Tokelau +690 Tonga +676 Trinidad & Tobago +1 Tristan da Cunha +290 Tunisia +216 Turkey +90 Turkmenistan +993 Turks & Caicos Islands +1 Tuvalu +688 U.S. Virgin Islands +1 Uganda +256 Ukraine +380 United Arab Emirates +971 United Kingdom +44 United States +1 Uruguay +598 Uzbekistan +998 Vanuatu +678 Vatican City +39 Venezuela +58 Vietnam +84 Wallis & Futuna +681 Western Sahara +212 Yemen +967 Zambia +260 Zimbabwe +263 Åland Islands +358 Answer Submit





* The prize must be collected from the South Hill Vineyards stand at the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show in Pretoria from 3 to 5 October.

Or book your tickets to IOL readers qualify for an exclusive 30% discount on tickets. Go to tws.sale/iolpta to book.