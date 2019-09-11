An hour's drive south of Cape Town past Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, on the way to the coastal town of Hermanus lies the Overberg town of Grabouw.
The town is surrounded by the Hottentot Hollands, Kogelberg and Groenberg mountain ranges to form the cool mountain plateau of the Elgin Valley. And situated on the south eastern side of this Valley, lies South Hill Vineyards.
Elgin Valley is fast becoming known for not just its top cool climate producing wine route, but also a romantic destination wedding region as well as the outdoor adventure capital of South Africa.
A background in hotels, restaurants and property development and a huge passion for wine prompted the King family to create this contemporary, accessible, boutique wine farm.
Together with their dedicated team, South Hill Vineyards continually strives to build onto this unique offering.
Pristine vineyards which produce top quality cool climate grapes & wines; accommodation offering a luxury farm-stay experience; an art gallery of continually changing local art; a space for creating unique personalized functions & weddings and a restaurant serving delicious bistro country style meals – South Hill Vineyards really is all about creating Cool Taste Experiences.
South Hill Restaurant
South Hill strives to create the quintessential neighbourhood restaurant, somewhere to kick back and relax – enjoy a leisurely breakfast, a generous country style lunch or to celebrate special times – a romantic meal, wedding, birthday lunch or make merry with a glass of your favourite South Hill wine.
This is the kind of place you can feel comfortable coming with a group of friends or the entire family for long, lazy breakfasts & lunches with lashings of our delicious cool climate award winning wines.
French doors open onto spacious lawns which provide loads of space to have a game of croquet, kids & dogs to run, or to sip and savour a glass of crisp, cool climate wine overlooking an amazing sunset.
Wherever possible ingredients are sourced from the kitchen herb & vegetable garden and local suppliers. The menu includes generous,
delicious country platters and tapas accompanied with homemade breads and relishes. Daily specials and Sunday Feast lunches ensure seasonal variety.
With South Hill wines sold at cellar door prices to take home or enjoy at the table; great quality, healthy fresh food and our knowledgeable, friendly and happy team – you are in for a treat.
South Hill Gallery
Situated in the restaurant space and showcasing an eclectic collection of contemporary South African art representing a number of established and emerging artists, South Hill offers a variety of artworks that include paintings, small and large scale sculptures, photography, ceramics and mixed medium works as well as selected conceptual work.
Exhibitions are created to provide a market both for the represented artist and collector with artworks offering investment potential at affordable prices.
South Hill Gallery’s current permanent installation is the Barrel Art Collection. Conceptualised by South Hill owner Kevin King’s passion for both wine and art, the main focus highlights the synergy between art and wine making.
The result is phenomenal and the positive reaction a true testament to the imagination, individuality and innovative edge the artists have given to create this the first Barrel Art Collection.
South Hill values the important role of artists in South Africa and aims to continue providing platforms and inspiration for artists to receive exposure and opportunities to showcase their creativity.
For selected professional artists and suitable for solo or small group shows, South Hill is available to hire. For enquiries or to send submissions of your work, please contact [email protected]
Open 7 days a week for art viewings and wine tastings, the South Hill Restaurant serves breakfasts from 08h00, lunches until 16h00 and wine tastings until 17h00.
Pretoria residents can sample a taste of South Hill Vineyards’ cool taste experiences right on their doorstep when they come to town with SA’s largest travelling wine show – the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show – taking place from 3 to 5 October at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.
The hamper consists of:
- 2 Bottles South Hill Sauvignon Blanc
- 2 Bottles South Hill Rose
- 2 Bottles South Hill Cabernet Sauvignon
- Two General Admission tickets to the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show
Or book your tickets to IOL readers qualify for an exclusive 30% discount on tickets. Go to tws.sale/iolpta to book.