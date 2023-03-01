Fashion styling tips for mid-sized huns

We all know that dressing for different body types and finding what works for you can be tricky, StyleMode is here to help you ease the process. Finding the perfect fit should not take away the fun out of fashion and they have all the essential pieces to help you look chic and put together.

The first and very important step is finding balance Yes, you read that right. Balance is one key trick that most don't share. Balance in silhouette, structure and style can easily take an fit from zero to one hundred in a second. When you are mid-sized, with a gorgeously curved or pear-shaped physique, avoid styles that will drown you and not show off your body. While avoiding those boxy silhouettes, aim for clothing that will accentuate and highlight your features in the most flattering way possible.

An example of this would be opting for tighter fitting tops if you want a looser bottom. This aesthetic is commonly seen with the athleisure trend that is populating the fashion streets. StyleMode has a variety of fitted cropped tops that are very Skims-esque that can be styled to balance an outfit. Perfectly worn with high-waisted straight-leg jeans like Levi's 501s or with high-rise tailored trousers, you will look like you stepped out of a Pinterest board. StyleMode has a variety of fitted cropped tops.

Gravitate towards flattering patterns Most patterns, especially dramatically bold ones aren’t very flattering. Therefore always go for small patterns because they are more flattering, easier to put together and are less likey to go out of style. StyleMode features flattering dresses that we all need in our summer dress selection. To top it all off, StyleMode is running an up 80% OFF SALE on selected summer items. So think baby doll dresses, a-line skirts, and waist-cinching wrap dresses in the most beautiful patterns. Get yours now and leave no room for regret.