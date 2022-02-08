Feel the heat: Valentine’s Day outfits from StyleMode

Love is in the air and while Valentine’s Day may not be for everyone, it’s still a great way to dress up and have fun with bae or your friends.

If the mainstream Valentines celebrations are not your vibe, then these three sultry outfits are definitely worth incorporating into your V-Day and everyday fits. Chic street From jumpsuits to satin silk skirts, classy styling is timeless. If you’re looking to step out of your comfort zone, ditch the loungewear this V-Day and opt for a pleated jumpsuit instead. Pleats are all the rage this season and what better way to hop onto the trend than with a chic black jumpsuit. Suitable for any date night or galentine’s night out, it can easily be paired with a dainty chain-link heel or leopard whisk mule. Top off your look with a quilted tabby purse and gold accessories and you’ll be good to go.

The bolder the better Valentine's Day spoils are great and all, but a show stopping outfit always takes the cake, so step outside of your comfort zone and experiment with different looks. And no, we’re not talking about prints, they can be cute from time to time when styled correctly, but this V-Day we’re rooting for sequinned and embellished pieces. Bold and sexy, our red sequinned mini is the perfect addition to a night of romance. Mini in length and containing a front knot design, it accentuates the curves in all the right places. Serve legs for days by completing your look with a cobra strappy heel, halter neck crop top and sterling silver accessories.

Simplicity over everything If wearing a bold outfit isn’t your vibe, don’t worry, there’s nothing wrong with keeping your outfits simple. In fact, there are still ways to add an extra pop to a ‘basic’ outfit. If you’re in the mood to keep things casual, you can never go wrong with a pair of light wash jeans.