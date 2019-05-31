Over the last five years the quality of Rosé wines in South Africa has surged, offering wine lovers a refreshingly fruity yet crisp version of its older self.

Rosé is gaining interest worldwide with more Rosé consumed in France than white wine, and South Africa is hot on the heels of this trend.



In its previous life, Rosé was always accepted as the cheap, sweet alternative to wine for non-wine drinkers. Over the last five years the quality of Rosé wines in South Africa has surged, offering wine lovers a refreshingly fruity yet crisp version of its older self.





Shon Kumar, co-owner of the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show says: “Rosé has increased in popularity because it pairs very well with lighter, modern styles of food and is great to share with friends. It is an easy- drinking wine and perfectly suited to our warm climate and relaxed lifestyle in South Africa.”





Kumar continues: “Rosé is trending with Hollywood celebrities such as Beyoncé who has been spotted sipping her sophisticated, soft pink drink, while Brad Pitt

and Angelina Jolie own a wine farm in Provence which also produces Rosé.”





Along with the rest of the world, South Africa has discovered the delights of easy-going, good quality Rosés. Kumar says, “There has been a general rise in interest for Rosé wines and this has even transferred across to MCC. People love the colour: it feels like a real celebration with a glass of pink bubbles in your hand.”





For a taste some of South Africa's finest Rosé wines, be sure to visit the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show from 6 to 8 June at Montecasino. Prestigious Rosés that will be up for the tasting include Delheim Pinotage Rosé, Babylonstoren Mourvedre, Bartho Eksteen Wijnskool Blom Rosé and Hermanuspietersfontein Bloos.

Rosé wines, often referred to as blush wines, represent a spectrum of colours from the palest salmon to the deepest pink. They are made in one of two ways: from a blend of red- and white-wine grape varieties; or from red-wine grapes only.

In South Africa, Rosé wines are also crafted from Pinotage, a local cross between Pinot Noir and Cinsaut. This is what produces the characteristic Rosé-wine colour.

Branding, marketing and advertising has also contributed to the revival of the Rosé. A lot more attention is being given to the look of the product and the winemaker that it comes from. Attractive packaging and film star associations all nurture the perception, deservedly in most cases, of improved quality.





Unfortunately, good quality never comes cheap. Crafting a high-quality Rosé is a labour-intensive and time-consuming process. “It requires a lot of care to balance the colour, tannin and flavour through skin contact during the fermentation process. Prestige, professional marketing and limited availability also add to the price of these popular Rosés,” concludes Kumar.





As a result, the exclusivity of a good Rosé has also added to the growing attention it is receiving.





