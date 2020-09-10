Find quality brands and products from credible sellers on Loot Marketplace

Cape Town: Online retail platform Loot.co.za is always striving to give its customers anything and everything they could possibly want or need. One very important way it is achieving this is through Loot’s Marketplace, where qualifying businesses can showcase their products and services. Among the sellers on Loot Marketplace is Beurer, whose product range focuses on health and well-being. ”From medical products specialised in prevention and diagnosis, to weight and diagnosis products, as well as therapy devices and massagers from the well-being category, to our active range, consisting of activity sensors and heart rate monitors, you can find everything that makes up a modern and healthy lifestyle,” says Beurer. Loot Marketplace seller Raz Technology bridges fashion, fitness and tech with its Noerden MATE2 smartwatches. Loot Marketplace seller Raz Technology bridges fashion, fitness and tech with its Noerden MATE2 smartwatches. In addition to activity and sleep tracking, automatic time synchronisation smooths world travel and music control lets you change or replay a song with a simple tap. The stainless steel frame and anti-scratch sapphire glass and array of smart tech functions allows you to to stay connected with style. Whether homeschooling or back to the classroom, stock up on your stationary needs –and wants –with Educat. From stationary packs to party packs, this Loot Marketplace seller’s products will allow your kids to learn, be creative and have fun while doing so. Teachers should also browse its educational resources which includes maths and life skills charts and flashcards. Talking about class, the Smeg brand is widely associated with high-quality, stylish domestic appliances. Loot Marketplace has a wide range of Smeg products available, from its beautiful Portofino Cooker and Multifunction Oven to its 50s style retro 4-slice toaster, and more.

Smeg has proven, without a doubt, that good looks don’t have to take a back seat when it comes to exceptional functionality and quality.

Another standout name in the kitchenware market is Risoli, which began in in the 1960s in the Italian town of Lumezzane. But there’s no need to travel to Italy to add its certified, high-quality range to your cooking utensils. Products such as its Easy Cooking Fry Pans and Grill pans are available easily on Loot Marketplace.

If it’s your bathroom that needs some styling, shop online on Loot Marketplace for the Wenko range. Its no drilling hooks, holders and shelves are easy to buy and easy to install. Also available are mirrors and a cute Bra Wash Laundry Net Bag for your delicates, among other must-haves for your bathroom.

If it’s a drink you need, Loot Marketplace seller Pura Soda offers a range of soft drinks that contain 65% less sugar than others, are made from natural flavours, and contain no colourants. Made from just five ingredients and boasting just 65 calories per 330ml can, it's the healthier alternative. What's more, it pairs well with a good gin.

Sanitiser has become the number one must-have item in your household. Cape Town company Nurturer’s all natural sanitisers and other cleaning products are safe for the whole family. A bonus is that as you buy, it gives – Nurturer is 100% owned by a not-for-profit organisation that provides services to youth in need. With your support, it is able to empower youth to attend school, find employment and become stewards of their own lives.

Become your own barista by purchasing one of the best and most versatile espresso machines, the Wacaco Nanopresso Coffee Maker. Elegant and powerful to use at home or in the office. Don’t forget to tell your friends you bought it at Loot.

Or spread the word using your new Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, available on Loot from Marketplace seller Snapcraze.

“The Loot Marketplace is always on the lookout for credible sellers that can offer our customers the valued, quality brands and products they are searching for, at the best prices and products each time,” says Greg le Roux.

“Since its launch in November 2018, Loot’s Marketplace has seen phenomenal growth, increasing at an average of 54% from quarter to quarter. This can be attributed to the relationships that the company has built with its affiliated sellers. The seller relationship is regarded in a similar way to that of a customer and we strive to give sellers the best service possible while continuing to develop and improve our systems and processes; helping sellers to manage their own business through the platform.

“Not only is Loot Marketplace a driving force behind Loot’s aspirations to give customers anything and everything they could possibly want or need, but it has also empowered and enabled many South African sellers and retail companies to grow their e-commerce business by utilising Loot’s extensive infrastructure, services and excellent reputation to reach new customers around the country.

“In today’s current economic climate, this has never been more important, with customers who are less inclined to leave their homes, smaller retailers have been able to expand their reach and allow their business to continue to trade.”

Loot Marketplace assists individuals and businesses in maximising sales and reaching new customers. Click here for more information to become a seller.