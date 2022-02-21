Find your match: How to pair a fragrance to your style

Adding an accessory to your outfit might be second nature to you, but what about choosing the right fragrance to compliment your style? Sure, slapping on any random perfume will do the trick but finding one that compliments your style takes time and consideration.

Think about it. You wouldn’t want to leave the house with mismatched shoes, now would you? Not sure how to choose the perfect fragrance for your fit? Well, don’t worry, we’ve highlighted key points that’ll help you find your ideal match. Choosing your base notes The most crucial step to choosing the right fragrance is establishing what base notes you’re looking for. Signature scents such as vanilla, wood, musk, and oud are easily identifiable and long-lasting. Once you’ve established your base notes, you can choose your outfit. Remember, the fragrance you choose should go hand in hand with the style and aesthetic you want.

A night out Chic, classy and expensive, a feeling most women strive for when heading out for the night. From dates with bae to a night out on the town, finding the perfect outfit and perfume to match doesn’t have to be that difficult. If you’re looking for an outfit that screams chic, our strappy cowl neck blouse is a great option. Its flattering scoop neckline and satin feel provides the perfect ‘off-duty model’ look. Pair it with your favourite midi skirt, heels and purse, and you’ve got a killer outfit in the bag, or do you? Top off your outfit with a perfume that’s just as chic as your fit. We’re talking about Michael Kors, baby! Its blend of bergamot, honeysuckle and base notes of cedar and sandalwood complement any stylish outfit you might have in mind.

The soft girl life Dreamy and romantic, that’s exactly how you could describe the ‘soft girl aesthetic’. Featuring tons of pastel tone’s like lilac, yellow and this cute pastel green daisy dress, the ‘soft girl’ aesthetic has taken over our IG and Pinterest feeds. While this style may not suit everybody, this look should be on your radar for your next picnic trip with the girls. Pop on cute strappy heels, layer your favourite jewellery, and for the finishing touch, DKNY's Be Delicious EDP.

Just like your fit’, DKNY’s Be Delicious is made for a day out. Offering a bold, yet charming scent with a base of sandalwood, amber and musk, this fruity floral fragrance is worth adding to your wishlist. For the lads

Finding the perfect scent for a man can be tricky as well. There’s no doubt that the market is saturated with options, and choosing the right one can be overwhelming. Instead of spending countless hours in a mall trying to find your perfect match, try using your style as a starting point. If you’re the kind of guy who enjoys strutting around in a regular fitted blazer filled with confidence and ambition, then the Hugo Boss’s Night EDT could be the one for you. Think about it. You’re already an ambitious guy who's constantly on top of his A-game at work and home; you need a fragrance to match that same energy, period! Consisting of an intense African violet aroma with a touch of masculine woody accords, this aromatic fragrance is perfect for the everyday man seeking their path to success.

However, if suits are not your vibe, perhaps our casual fitted houndstooth top will do the trick. And don’t worry, we’ve got the perfect scent to complement the look. If you are looking for a fragrance that embodies just the right amount of laid-back, elegant spirit and philosophy, then Burberry Brit for Him EDT will be your top choice.