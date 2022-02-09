Find your perfect wine for Valentine's Day at Loot

Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to show off your sommelier skills and woo your date with romantic pairings. Splash, pour and sizzle with an exceptional range of tantalising wines available at Loot.co.za. Celebrate the month of love and indulge in a delicious array of snacks, charcuterie boards, breathtaking views (aka your partner) sealed with the wine of your choice.

Méthode Cap Classique If you’re into Chardonnay or Pinot Noir, this sparkling wine might be the one for you. For a sensory-filled experience, the MCC’s versatility allows you to enjoy it with breakfast to dinner, oysters, canapes and fish. A case of 6 bottles is available from R870 at Loot.

Sauvignon Blanc For a crisp and refreshing taste, the Du Toitskloof Heritage Sauvignon Blanc will wash down every moment while exhibiting gooseberry and herbaceous flavours. Perfect for a valentine's day experience, the Du Toitskloof Heritage Sauvignon Blanc pairs well with herb-driven sauces, white meats and Asian flavours. You can purchase 6 bottles from R360.

SV Infusions With the SV Infusions, it's all in the name. The low alcohol white wine is infused with fruity and fresh aromas finished with crisp freshness. Its vibrant undertones will add to a scenic moment at the botanicals, an at-home brunch or romantic getaway. A case of 6 bottles is now available from R420.