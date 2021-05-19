Fire outfits for your next winter date

Prepping for a date can be nerve-wracking on its own. First impressions count, and in a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to care so much about the outfit we choose.

Instead, we would focus more on the conversations, each other’s interest and the ‘spark’. However, we don’t live in a perfect world, and first impressions matter a lot more than we would like to admit.

With colder days fast approaching, finding the right outfit for when it’s cold outside can leave you feeling down in the dumps and unmotivated to dress up. Well, guess what? The perfect winter date outfit does exist; all you have to do is find it.

Dates are stressful enough, and wearing an uncomfortable outfit can only add to that stress. Wearing the wrong attire can instantly turn something you may be looking forward to into something dreadful. And while winter can be a tricky season to navigate your style, choosing and styling a fire fit that you're not only comfortable in, but sparks joy, too, is sure to leave a lasting impression on your next date.

Midnight Memories

Yay! It’s officially date night, where you and your hubby finally get to unwind and enjoy some quality time away from the kids. While it might be a bit chilly, don’t worry, you can still wear that chiffon dress you’ve been wearing in the summer.

However, the key to being able to wear it during winter is layering. Layering your favourite dress or skirt is a great way to still wear your summer clothing. Throw on a cardigan or knitted jumper and some heels, and you are one step closer to turning your outfit from drab to fab. And if hubby is still not sure what to wear with his polo t-shirt, tell him to pop a crew neck over, some jeans and a hat, and he’ll be ready to have a night out on the town.

Road Trippin

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to spontaneous road trips or weekend getaways. Instead, winter is the perfect time to take a quick road trip and avoid the crowded peak season. Picture this, your leave days have finally built up, and you’ve decided you are taking a well-deserved break from all the deadlines and constant early morning traffic.

You call up your significant other and confirm your plans for a mid-week break. Your bags have been packed for a week now, toiletries and snacks ready; all you have to do is pick out your OOTD. There’s a slight chill in the air, so you decide to wear straight leg jeans, a basic t-shirt and sneakers. To avoid any unfortunate rainy weather, you decide to go prepared and throw in a jacket and boots just in case.

Grab the popcorn

While winter can be a miserable time for many, it also allows us the opportunity to spend more of our time indoors with our loved ones. Nothing beats lounging around, browsing your countless viewing options on Netflix and simply enjoying and living in the moment.

Yes, winter days means more rain, flu season and more traffic, but it also welcomes moments of bliss. Getting to wake up on a Saturday in your pyjamas or loungewear and relax is a feeling many don’t get to experience. Now, maybe you don’t have that luxury, don’t worry, you can still make the most of it with the time you have when you are home. Whether you choose to set up a romantic at-home date and get all dressed up in your favourite slip dress and heels or catch up on your favourite series in a basic polo and sweats, you’re bound to make the most of it no matter the weather.

