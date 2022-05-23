For the best laundry essentials shop online at Loot

Many can relate to the dirty laundry basket that never seems to be empty.

Story continues below Advertisement

You wash, you dry, you iron and fold and then you repeat the process all over again! Laundry can be frustrating, even for someone who is a laundry enthusiast. It's time-consuming, unceasing and there is so much that can go wrong. That’s why we have found some of the best appliances and online deals for you this winter!

Story continues below Advertisement

Washing Machines from R5 499 Whether you’re looking for a front-loader or top-loader, an 8kg load or a family-sized 14kg load you can find it online at Loot.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tumble Dryers from R4 999 A tumble dryer is essential in winter when we have days of rain and loads of wet laundry. Tumble drying your clothes not only dries them, it eliminates the need for ironing - using the cool-down setting at the end is designed to reduce wrinkling - which is especially useful for bedlinen. The Smeg 8kg Condenser Tumble Dryer has a B energy efficiency, 15 drying programs with and an LED display for R9,999.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 5kg Defy Tumble Dryer in Manhattan Grey has a D energy efficiency - the perfect capacity for the average family for only R5,199 - save R300. The Mellerware Easy Dry 1000W Electric Clothes Dryer has a massive 10kg capacity, keeping a consistant temperature between 65-75C, saving you time whilst eliminating ironing due to reduced creasing during the process. It’s on special now for R1,099 - a saving of R600. Folding washing lines are perfect space savers. The Casa built-in folding washing lines come in various sizes - from mini to double. When not in use they can be easily folded down.

Irons & Steamers

Loot offers a large selection of irons and steamers starting at R149. For the household that has a lot of ironing, the 1.5L, 2400W Taurus Sliding Pro Ultra - Steam Station Iron with ceramic soleplate is ideal. It’s non-stop filling system ensures that you will never have to disconnect the steam station when you have to refill the tank, as you can do it while Sliding Pro is running.