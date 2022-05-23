For the best laundry essentials shop online at Loot

Many can relate to the dirty laundry basket that never seems to be empty.
You wash, you dry, you iron and fold and then you repeat the process all over again!
Laundry can be frustrating, even for someone who is a laundry enthusiast. It's time-consuming, unceasing and there is so much that can go wrong. That’s why we have found some of the best appliances and online deals for you this winter!
Washing Machines from R5 499
Whether you’re looking for a front-loader or top-loader, an 8kg load or a family-sized 14kg load you can find it online at Loot.
Tumble Dryers from R4 999
A tumble dryer is essential in winter when we have days of rain and loads of wet laundry. Tumble drying your clothes not only dries them, it eliminates the need for ironing - using the cool-down setting at the end is designed to reduce wrinkling - which is especially useful for bedlinen.
The Smeg 8kg Condenser Tumble Dryer has a B energy efficiency, 15 drying programs with and an LED display for R9,999.
The 5kg Defy Tumble Dryer in Manhattan Grey has a D energy efficiency - the perfect capacity for the average family for only R5,199 - save R300.
The Mellerware Easy Dry 1000W Electric Clothes Dryer has a massive 10kg capacity, keeping a consistant temperature between 65-75C, saving you time whilst eliminating ironing due to reduced creasing during the process. It’s on special now for R1,099 - a saving of R600.
Folding washing lines are perfect space savers. The Casa built-in folding washing lines come in various sizes - from mini to double. When not in use they can be easily folded down.
Irons & Steamers
Loot offers a large selection of irons and steamers starting at R149.
For the household that has a lot of ironing, the 1.5L, 2400W Taurus Sliding Pro Ultra - Steam Station Iron with ceramic soleplate is ideal. It’s non-stop filling system ensures that you will never have to disconnect the steam station when you have to refill the tank, as you can do it while Sliding Pro is running.
Morphy Richards CHARGE 360, 2400W cordless iron gives you the performance of a traditional steam iron, with the freedom of no power cable. The powerful 2400W easyCHARGE 360 base makes it easy to re-heat the iron between garments and maintain maximum temperature and steam output.
Keep your clothes looking perfect at all times when you’re on the go with the Taurus Easy Travel. Its folding handle and ceramic soleplate means you can use it in any country thanks to its bi-voltage system (120 / 240V).
Having the right tools and tips can make doing the laundry easier and more effective. Shop Loot online for all the appliances you need!