Game guarantees you the best price on marshmallow eggs this Easter

As the annual war on marshmallow egg pricing in South Africa has begun, Game’s got you covered with Beacon and Cadbury Marshmallow eggs selling at just R62.00 for 36 and R59.99 for 30, respectively. These prices mean consumers are paying just R1.72 per Beacon egg and R1.96 per Cadbury egg!

For those bargain hunters keeping an eye on Easter deals, Game’s Price Beat Promise ensures that if you find these eggs cheaper anywhere else (in-store or online) you can pay the cheaper price at Game and receive 10% back on the difference. “Marshmallow eggs are incredibly popular with the South African consumer – iconic even. South Africans have hundreds of creative ways to enjoy this treat and ensure they purchase at least one box every time they come into store over the Easter period” says Katherine Madley, Vice President of Marketing, Game.

Those who spend R500 or more at Game between 23 March and 11 April could be 1 of 3 lucky winners who get to take a swing at the Game easter egg pinata, containing a R20 000 Game voucher. To enter, SMS your till slip number, name, province and the word Easter for in-store purchases or your sequence number for online purchases to 40105. *Ts & Cs apply.