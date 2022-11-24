Game reveals the best Black Friday deals in five years

As South Africa’s most Googled retailer for Black Friday, consumers have come to expect the very best deals from Game – and there is no doubt the retailer has delivered this year. For it’s one-day only Black Friday sale, the retailer is offering the best deals shoppers will have seen in five years, and the largest ever online range of deals for those looking to shop from its revamped website.

Some of 2022’s deals include: The Hisense 70” UHD TV at R10 999 – a saving of R6000.

The Eiger 4L Mechanical Airfyer at just R899.

The Proline Intel Celeron Laptop at R1999 – a saving of R2000.

The Samsung 535L Side by Side Fridge at just R12 999 – a saving of over R6000.

The Samsung 19KG Top Loader Washing Machine at R7999 – a saving of R5000. Game guarantees the best price in the market What’s more, Game absolutely guarantees its shoppers will pay the best possible price in the market with its Price Beat Promise – which guarantees consumers will pay the lowest price, and get 10% back on the difference, on any Black Friday purchase made in-store and online. Plus, it’s valid for 21 days after purchase – so the savings can be cashed in after Black Friday.

“Our consumer research shows Black Friday, and the deep discounts it offers to shoppers, remains relevant for SA consumers. We encourage shoppers to get to store as early as they can, as we expect stock levels will be affected by the number of consumers planning their purchases this year,” says Game’s Vice President, Andrew Stein. Game will open most of its 108 stores across the country from 00:00 – 20:00 on Friday, 25 November, giving shoppers extended time to get their hands on never to be repeated deals. Online deals will launch at 00:01 on Friday.