Game’s got all your gifting needs sorted this festive season

With just a few shopping days to go before Christmas, Game has you covered with the ultimate budget-friendly Christmas gifts, guaranteed to spread some festive cheer without the strain on your pocket. Game’s got you, be it a small token of appreciation or a more lavish option, our selection caters to all your gifting needs without breaking the bank.

UNDER R100 – BATH FOAM AND OILS Everybody loves some pampering and self-care, right? What better way to indulge in some ‘me time’ than with some luxurious foam baths and oils? Give your loved ones the opportunity to fill up a tub, turn on the music and have a restful soak. Let’s face it, they’ve probably earned it. UNDER R200 – PHOTO FRAME

This is the most documented era of our lives. While we have images saved on our phones, there’s nothing quite like displaying that perfect moment in a picture frame on a countertop or workstation. You can definitely keep those magical family moments alive long after they’ve happened for good cheer. UNDER R500 – BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES For the techie in your life, Bluetooth headphones will always be a perfect gift. Smartness, user-convenience and hands-free listening, it doesn’t get better than that! Let us help you not to miss a call or beat!

For family fun, Mattel Games Pictionary Air will provide hours of entertainment. Voted as one of the top 10 ‘Top Rated by Kids’ toys for the festive season, Pictionary Air is a hilarious twist on the classic drawing game. Download the free Pictionary Air app, point the in-app camera at the illustrator and watch them appear, along with their sketch, on the screen of the smart device. Take turns drawing clues in the air while your teammates guess the images that appear on the screen. UNDER R1000 – SMARTWATCH It’s smart and snazzy, and will help anyone who wants an all-in-one device solution. Although devices differ, our smartwatches can offer these benefits: