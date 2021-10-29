Get fit at home with Loot

Nowadays you don’t need to leave home or join the gym to keep fit. Loot has chosen a few of their best sellers in the Health and Fitness department to help you get your body toned for summer.

If you’re looking for a full body indoor workout device, then the Volkano Active Doorway Gym is a great option. Offering up to 90 Kgs of resistance. The easy to assemble doorway gym helps sculpt and tone the whole body and is perfect for all fitness levels. The highly versatile unit comes with Two sets of 18 Kg; 16 Kg and 11Kg power cords, hand grips and ankle straps making it highly versatile. Team it up with a 5 Kg Medalist Cement Kettlebell with an ergonomic handle and protective vinyl shell and you are set to go! Turn any doorway into a personal gym to enjoy a variety of exercises in the comfort of your own home, such as push-ups, dips, and sit-ups with the Volkano active doorway chin-up bar. Target your arms, chest, core and back muscles with workouts that ensure maximum muscle engagement. The Secure Grip brackets ensures safety and stability. Ideal for beginners and veteran athletes looking to intensify their training, and everyone in between. The Volkano Active Home Gym Kit includes a variety of items for a variety of exercises that you can complete in the comfort of your own home. All of the equipment is portable for travel usage as well as easy enough to store. Suitable for all types of yoga, stretching, toning workouts and Pilates.

It includes: 55cm Gym & Yoga ball

A yoga mat

Light, Medium, and Heavy Resistance bands

3m Speed Rope

An exercise wheel for stronger abs

Fine Health adjustable folding sit up bench The Volkano Active Home Gym Kit Power up your workout with the Fine Health Adjustable Sit up Bench. With various backrest positions and adjustable seat positions, you can bench press, incline and decline dumbbells, perform sit ups, push ups, and more.

The Threshold Sports Water Rower is the ultimate rowing machine.The full body rhythmic nature of rowing makes it wonderfully efficient at burning calories whilst also developing flexibility and strength. Relax to the "zen-like" water movement you hear from the Threshold Sports Water Rower’s multi-bladed impeller. The Threshold Sports Adjustable Dumbbells set is the ultimate addition to your home gym. Find the perfect weight for any exercise by simply removing or adding weight plates to the bars. These dumbbells empower you to do a variety of exercises on your upper or lower body. The Threshold Sports Adjustable Dumbbells set

Get in shape with Athleum Sports Cordless Skipping Jump Rope Set. This high-quality rope stands out due to its functionality, efficiency, and innovative design. An original skipping rope that is ideal for getting fit and exercising while avoiding trips, knocks, or falls. It enables continuous, faster, safer, and more effective activity without interruptions. It can be used indoors and outdoors as it occupies little space, compared to a typical skipping rope. Improve your strength, endurance and coordination with an Athleum Sports Skipping Rope. The 3m non-kinking wire cable can be easily adjusted to any height while the ergonomic anti-slip handles ensure the perfect grip even for intense exercise sessions.

The unique 90 degree vertical stainless steel ball bearing turn allows for super-fast and easy spinning and a much higher number of rotations than regular jump ropes. The Reebok Jet 100 Series Exercise Bike has a strong and robust 9kg internal flywheel that creates a smooth cycling motion. Offering 32 electronic resistance levels, 12 motivational pre-set workouts, 3 target programmes and an iIntuitive console with clear 5.75 LCD screen. The Reebok Jet 100 Series Exercise Bike